    Video: Bobby Deol dances to 'Jamal Kudu' at niece Nikita Chaudhary’s sangeet ceremony-WATCH

    The wedding ceremonies for Dharmendra's granddaughter, Nikita Chaudhary, are now ongoing in Udaipur. A video of Animal actor Bobby Deol dancing to Jamal Kudu at his niece's Sangeet's video is out now.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    Bobby Deol is enjoying the success of his recent film Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others. Everybody praised his performance as the antagonist Abrar Haque. Aside from his outstanding performance, his hook step to the song Jamal Kudu received a lot of attention and became viral.

    Bobby Deol and the rest of the Deol clan are in Udaipur to celebrate the wedding of Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary. During her sangeet, the Animal actor was seen once more impersonating Jamal Kudu!

    Also Read: SHOCKING! Here's why Priyanka Chopra, Nick vacated Los Angeles house

    The video, which has gone viral on Bobby Deol's fan pages, shows the Animal star on stage while holding a glass on his head. The actor looks stylish in a black kurta, matching jacket, and white pyjamas. Bobby Deol does the Jamal Kudu dance routines while successfully balancing a glass over his head. Other guests and family on stage mimicked him and attempted the viral move. Bobby Deol is in his element and had a great time dancing to the song during his niece's sangeet wedding in Udaipur.

    The Deols were sighted at Udaipur airport on January 30th, arriving for Nikita Chaudhary's wedding festivities. Bobby Deol, his mother, and Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur were observed arriving for the wedding festivities at Hotel Taj Aravali.

    Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report

    Abhay Deol shared a photo from Nikita Chaudhary's wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

    Meanwhile, Abhay Deol has started tweeting photos from the wedding. He just tweeted a photo from the wedding with the bride, Nikita Chaudhary, and groom, Rushabh Shah. He shared the gorgeous photo and wrote, “The bride and the groom ladies and gentlemen, send them your blessings for this new chapter in their lives. Amazing how I still see the little baby girl in my niece more than the amazing woman she has become!” 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

    Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol also shared a picture with the newlyweds. He was seen posing with his wife Drisha Acharya, and Nikita-Rushabh. Wishing the couple, he wrote, “Congratulations you guys! Welcome to the family @rush_shah @niki005.” The wedding reportedly took place as per Punjabi customs, including mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
