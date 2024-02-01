Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report

The Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj, will be released on April 10, 2024. The movie is directed by Blessy and written by Benyamin. The trade analysts reported that the movie had been censored.

The Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj, will be released on April 10, 2024. The movie is directed by Blessy. The trade analysts reported that the movie had been censored and received a U/A certificate. The duration of the movie will be 2:52 hours.

The first look poster of the movie was released on January 10. It is written by Benyamin and will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Fans are expecting a huge success and story from this look. The movie is based on the real-life story of a young man who migrates from Kerala to live abroad.



The teaser of the movie was released on April 7, 2023. The three-minute teaser, which has amazing graphics, introduces the spectator to Najeeb (Prithviraj), a Keralite migrant laborer who left his family and village to find employment. However, to survive, he is forced to herd goats in the Saudi Arabian desert. In his quest for escape, he is joined by Jean-Louis Ibrahim. However, Blessy had informed that it was not a teaser but leaked footage sent to international agents ahead of the worldwide release.

The shooting of the movie was started in Pathanamthitta in 2018. Later, the movie was shot in Jordan. However, due to the cancellation of international flight services due to COVID-19, the crew was stuck there for more than 2 months. The shooting of the movie was completed on June 14, 2023. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman and the cinematography is done by KS Sunil.