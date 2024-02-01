SHOCKING! Here's why Priyanka Chopra, Nick vacated Los Angeles house

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have moved out of their Los Angeles house and filed a lawsuit against the seller.
According to Page Six, they left the home because it had become "virtually unlivable" and "turned into a nightmare" as it began to develop mold infestations and water damage.
The lawsuit was filed in May 2023, as the pool and spa of Priyanka and Nick's home began porous waterproofing, which led to mold contamination and related issues.
"At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck. This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck."
"It further alleged that the issues rendered their home "virtually unlivable" and "dangerous from a health standpoint to occupy."
"This has resulted in substantial damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded."
"The waterproofing concerns will exceed $1.5 million, while general damages could reach $2.5 million. As a result, Priyanka and Nick are claiming "consequential damages."