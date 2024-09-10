Orry to Urvashi Rautela: Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae'

From Orry to Urvashi Rautela, here are all the celebrities who made special appearances on the Amazon Prime show Call Me Bae.

Call Me Bae

Ananya Panday's Amazon Prime show Call Me Bae is getting tons of attention. Fans are loving Ananya's new avatar. Several Bollywood celebrities also made special appearances in the show. Let's take a look.

Orry

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry made a special appearance in the show as himself. He is a social media star and is known for hanging out with Bollywood celebrities.

Karishma Tanna

Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna also made a special appearance in the Amazon Prime show 'Call Me Bae'. She is played the role of actress Naina Khanna.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta is a talented actress known for her roles in Article 15, Four More Shots Please!, and more. In the show, she is playing the role of actress Madhulika Sahay.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela also has a special cameo in Ananya Panday's show. She is playing the role of actress Diva Kapoor.

Faye D’Souza

Faye D’Souza is a popular journalist and TV anchor. The 42-year-old also made a special appearance in the show as herself.

Harman Singha

Harman Singha is a television director who also made a special appearance in Ananya Panday's show. He is playing the actor Tarun Kapoor.

