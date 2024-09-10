Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Orry to Urvashi Rautela: Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae'

    From Orry to Urvashi Rautela, here are all the celebrities who made special appearances on the Amazon Prime show Call Me Bae. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 4:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    Call Me Bae

    Ananya Panday's Amazon Prime show Call Me Bae is getting tons of attention. Fans are loving Ananya's new avatar. Several Bollywood celebrities also made special appearances in the show. Let's take a look. 

    article_image2

    Orry

    Orhan Awatramani aka Orry made a special appearance in the show as himself. He is a social media star and is known for hanging out with Bollywood celebrities. 

    article_image3

    Karishma Tanna

    Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna also made a special appearance in the Amazon Prime show 'Call Me Bae'. She is played the role of actress Naina Khanna. 

    article_image4

    Sayani Gupta

    Sayani Gupta is a talented actress known for her roles in Article 15, Four More Shots Please!, and more. In the show, she is playing the role of actress Madhulika Sahay. 

    article_image5

    Urvashi Rautela

    Urvashi Rautela also has a special cameo in Ananya Panday's show. She is playing the role of actress Diva Kapoor. 

    article_image6

    Faye D’Souza

    Faye D’Souza is a popular journalist and TV anchor. The 42-year-old also made a special appearance in the show as herself. 

    article_image7

    Harman Singha

    Harman Singha is a television director who also made a special appearance in Ananya Panday's show. He is playing the actor Tarun Kapoor. 

