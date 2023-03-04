Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Video) Ahead of IND vs AUS match, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli offered prayers at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. The star couple can be seen sitting in the temple along with other pilgrims. 
     

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. A day after the third Test in Indore concluded, the two went to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. Many photographs and videos of the pair went popular on social media, showing them seated in the temple with other pilgrims.

    According to media reports, Anushka and Virat also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' ceremony. Bhasma aarti (ash offering) is a well-known ritual here, and it is conducted between 4 and 5:30 a.m. during the Brahma Muhurta. The couple then proceeded to the temple's sanctum sanctorum and conducted Jalabhishek.

    Virat could be seen wearing a dhoti, and Anushka opted for a light peach-coloured saree, following the guidelines for performing the puja.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Anushka and Virat have already visited temples in Vrindavan and Uttarakhand this year. They visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan earlier this week and remained for approximately an hour, having 'darshan' of Baba's'samadhi' and meditating in a 'kutia' (hut). According to accounts, they also provided blankets to the ashram. Anushka's family is a devotee of Baba Neem Karoli. Following that, the family travelled to the Maa Anandamayi Ashram.

    Anushka uploaded a message on Friday about her love for mountains, just days after spending time in Uttarakhand. The actress took to Instagram to post a vintage photo of herself resting against a backdrop of beautiful foliage. "I miss the mountains, and I hope they miss me," she said in the caption.

    Anushka went to the mountains with Virat and their daughter Vamika in February. She had previously posted both tranquil and exciting images from her vacation. In one of the photos, the cricketer walks with Vamika in a baby carrier on his back. She captioned the photos, "There's a mountain in the mountains, and there's no one at the top."

    Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will next be featured in Chakda Xpress, a sports biography based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

