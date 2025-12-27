Wanted to Kick: Salman Khan's 9 Films That are Remakes of South Movies
Salman Khan turns 60 today, born December 27, 1965. On his birthday, we revisit Bollywood films of his that were remakes of South hits, nearly all becoming massive box-office successes over the years nationwide.
Salman Khan’s South Remakes
Salman Khan’s hits Wanted and Bodyguard are remakes of South films. Wanted was adapted from Pokiri, while Bodyguard kept the original title. Both movies became massive blockbusters, cementing Salman’s status as a box-office superstar.
Salman Khan’s South Remakes
Salman Khan’s Ready and Kick are also remakes of South films, retaining their original titles. Both movies created a huge buzz and performed exceptionally well at the box office, adding to his list of blockbuster hits.
Salman Khan’s South Remakes
Salman Khan’s Tere Naam is a remake of the South film Sethu, while Jai Ho is adapted from Stalin. Both Bollywood versions were major successes, further proving Salman’s knack for starring in blockbuster remakes.
Salman Khan’s South Remakes
Salman Khan’s Biwi No. 1 is a remake of the South film Sathi Leelavathi, while Judwaa was adapted from Hello Brother. Both Bollywood versions became superhits, showcasing Salman’s early success with South remakes.
Salman Khan’s South Remakes
Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the South hit Veeram. Unlike the original, the Bollywood version failed at the box office, marking a rare flop in Salman’s remake streak.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.