Salman Khan has remained one of Bollywood’s most talked-about stars, not just for his films but also for controversies that made headlines. From Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebrations to the infamous blackbuck poaching case, these five viral moments.

Salman Khan, the megastar of Bollywood, has always remained in the limelight for several reasons. Although his blockbuster movies fetched him thousands of praises and awards, he has also been in a few controversies that kind of created nationwide noise. Here are five of Salman Khan's most talked about viral controversies, even today, for fans and critics.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Top 5 Salman Khan’s Most Viral Controversies

1. Blackbuck Poaching Case

This is one of Salman Khan's biggest controversies ever, and it's about the blackbuck poaching case in 1998 during the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain. The case kept dragging on for years, appearing in front of the court many times and sparked huge nationwide debates whether celebrities should be held accountable to the common law.

This issue is still trending as Lawrence Bishnoi made public statements about taking revenge on Salman Khan for hurting their religious beliefs.

2. Hit-and-Run Case

In the year 2002, Salman was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, where one person died and several others injured. The case brought long legal battles and ripped the roof by media scrutiny, which makes it one of the longest headlines in Bollywood history.

3. Katrina Kaif's 25th Birthday Bash

Salman was in a scandalous spot during Katrina Kaif's 25th birthday party, which had wonderful pomp and grandeur and went viral with the most talked about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fight which overshadowed katrina's 25th birthday.

4. Dating Aishwarya Rai

The much-publicized and headline-grabbing breakup of Salman Khan with Aishwarya Rai was as early as the beginning of 2000, years during which they were together. The media frenzy during their breakup, paired with all the public speculation regarding the breaking point, kept criticism on the couple-the two became possibly one of the most outrageous love stories in Bollywood.

5. Social Media Typos

There are many times when Salman's posts or reactions over the internet went viral for different reasons. Occasionally, they attract criticisms of their tone or content. Such incidents also point to how the digital presence of even celebrities can become a source of controversy.

Salman Khan considers all box office success index meters merged into one massive controversy headline. Legal battles are part of celebrity life, as are romantic escapades and parties. These five moments seep through as a reminder to fans and critics alike that fame often comes with pure scrutiny and makes Salman a hot topic regularly in India and outside.