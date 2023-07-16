Vicky Kaushal shares romantic birthday wish for wife Katrina, shares pictures from vacation
Finally, Vicky Kaushal has expressed his affectionate birthday greeting to his wife, Katrina Kaif. He revealed images from their joint vacation.
Today, July 16, marks Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday. She and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, had taken a vacation to an undisclosed place the day before her special day. Finally, Vicky wished the love of his life a happy birthday. He also uploaded a few images from their trip. His Instagram post is filled with love.Vicky Kaushal celebrated Katrina Kaif's birthday by posting a few pictures from his vacation to his official Instagram account. He added the following to it: "In awe of your magic every day. I wish you a happy birthday, my love. The couple may be seen posing by the sea in the pictures. While Vicky cradles Katrina, who is wearing a yellow outfit, she smiles joyously and appears to be lost in love. He can be seen with a white shirt on.
In the meantime, Vicky recently appeared alongside Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. For the first time ever, the actors collaborated on a movie. Next, Kaushal has Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sam Bahadur from Meghna Gulzar scheduled.
However, Katrina Kaif's subsequent film appearance will be in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The film, supported by Yash Raj Films, is slated to open in theatres on Diwali 2023. In addition to this action-packed film, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi is also set for release.