Vicky Kaushal shares romantic birthday wish for wife Katrina, shares pictures from vacation

Today, July 16, marks Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday. She and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, had taken a vacation to an undisclosed place the day before her special day. Finally, Vicky wished the love of his life a happy birthday. He also uploaded a few images from their trip. His Instagram post is filled with love.Vicky Kaushal celebrated Katrina Kaif's birthday by posting a few pictures from his vacation to his official Instagram account. He added the following to it: "In awe of your magic every day. I wish you a happy birthday, my love. The couple may be seen posing by the sea in the pictures. While Vicky cradles Katrina, who is wearing a yellow outfit, she smiles joyously and appears to be lost in love. He can be seen with a white shirt on.

In the meantime, Vicky recently appeared alongside Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. For the first time ever, the actors collaborated on a movie. Next, Kaushal has Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sam Bahadur from Meghna Gulzar scheduled.

ALSO READ: Kajol asks Shah Rukh Khan ‘how much did Pathaan really make', fans on Twitter react to questionHowever, Katrina Kaif's subsequent film appearance will be in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The film, supported by Yash Raj Films, is slated to open in theatres on Diwali 2023. In addition to this action-packed film, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi is also set for release.