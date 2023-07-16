Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajol asks Shah Rukh Khan ‘how much did Pathaan really make', fans on Twitter react to question

    While promoting her courtroom drama, 'The Trial', she was asked to share an interview question she'd like to have with Shah Rukh Khan.
     

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Kajol caused a stir when she said she wanted to question Shah Rukh Khan about the'real' box office take for 'Pathaan'. 'Pathaan', his comeback movie, was one of Bollywood's biggest hits. It made history with its box office report after surpassing a global total of Rs 1000 crore. While many people on the internet questioned whether Kajol and Shah Rukh were still close friends, others noted that Kajol's perplexity was understandable given the discrepancy between a film's expected box office performance and its actual performance. A few users also stated that since Shah Rukh Khan's firm Yash Raj Films produced the blockbuster spy thriller 'Pathaan', her brother-in-law Aditya Chopra should be questioned about the movie's box office performance instead. The most recent figures indicate that Pathaan earned about Rs. 665 crore in India.  

    “That’s mean everyone in the industry knows something is fishy about pathan collection," a Twitter user speculated. “Muje Doubt Tha kuch Gadbad Hai, ..thanks kajol mam you Gave us Clue," added another.

    Kajol recently addressed the reasons her working relationship with Shah Rukh has developed over time in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. "During the first movie, we grew close, and that friendship persisted. We consistently worked on so many films together, but not consecutively, that we eventually became pakaoed (laughs). It was a smooth, steady progression. Every two years, we produced a film. We therefore had enough to talk about in between. We didn't irritate each other too much because there was a pause. We've been pals for thirty years, as you claim. I'm hoping that our adventure isn't over and we continue to make films', Kajol stated.

    Speaking to Bollywood Spy in the meantime, Kajol expressed her happiness for Shah Rukh Khan. "I'm incredibly pleased for him. I'm genuinely delighted. I messaged him as well, telling him that I was overjoyed to learn of this. Huge hug and extreme happiness for him. I believe it to be a new stage and era for him, and I couldn't be happier for him. I believe he is and always will be the king.

