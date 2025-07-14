- Home
Rajeev Khandelwal Opens Up About Struggles and Truth behind his Exit from ‘Kahiin To Hoga'
Rajeev Khandelwal revealed the real reason for leaving 'Kahiin To Hoga.' It wasn't money or a fight with Ekta Kapoor, but something else. He also disclosed his inability to deliver quality work for his fans.
Popular actor Rajeev Khandelwal became an overnight star with the 2003 show 'Kahiin To Hoga.' He was adored on Indian television, but when he reached the top, he decided to leave the show. In a recent interview, he explained how everyone speculated about a fight with Ekta Kapoor after he left.
Rajeev Khandelwal's Revelation
Rajeev Khandelwal said, 'I had many arguments with my producers. Nobody is happy when you leave a show while it's performing well. When I was leaving 'Kahiin To Hoga,' I went to Shobha (Kapoor) Aunty; at that time, if someone wanted to leave a show, people assumed the actor wanted more money, which I was offered. They said they would increase my pay, and I said, reduce it, but give me quality. People wrote about me becoming too big for my boots, but nobody knew the truth. What came out was that I had a fight with Ekta and was leaving her. I left the show at its peak and refused money and popularity; so many people thought I had become arrogant. After leaving Left Right Left, I also knew I wouldn't get much work on TV. I realized no producer would give me work.'
Why did Rajeev leave Ekta Kapoor's show?
Rajeev further explained in the interview that he left 'Kahiin To Hoga' because he couldn't handle it. He felt his fans loved him, and he couldn't deliver in terms of quality. Rajeev said that after the role of "Sujal," he didn't want to be known as a romantic who was always troubled. So he worked in a series called 'Time Bomb.' However, his love for 'Kahiin To Hoga' was something he couldn't express in words. At that time, his fans would wait outside his house, and letters would keep coming through his door.