Image Credit : Social Media

Rajeev Khandelwal's Revelation

Rajeev Khandelwal said, 'I had many arguments with my producers. Nobody is happy when you leave a show while it's performing well. When I was leaving 'Kahiin To Hoga,' I went to Shobha (Kapoor) Aunty; at that time, if someone wanted to leave a show, people assumed the actor wanted more money, which I was offered. They said they would increase my pay, and I said, reduce it, but give me quality. People wrote about me becoming too big for my boots, but nobody knew the truth. What came out was that I had a fight with Ekta and was leaving her. I left the show at its peak and refused money and popularity; so many people thought I had become arrogant. After leaving Left Right Left, I also knew I wouldn't get much work on TV. I realized no producer would give me work.'