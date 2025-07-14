In a rare artistic moment, Pakistani theatre group Mauj brought the Hindu epic Ramayana to life on a Karachi stage using AI-driven visuals, earning praise for cultural courage and storytelling brilliance.

On the stage at Karachi Arts Council this past weekend, something extraordinary unfolded: a Pakistani theatre group told the story of the Ramayana. Not through religious lens or politics — but through art, colour, performance, and a touch of cutting-edge technology.

It’s not every day that a Hindu epic is staged in Pakistan. It’s rarer still to see it done with such care, beauty, and technical innovation. And yet, that’s exactly what drama collective Mauj managed to do — turning one of the oldest stories in South Asia into a thoroughly modern spectacle, aided by Artificial Intelligence.

Art Over Assumptions

At the centre of this bold venture is Yoheshwar Karera, the play’s director, who never saw his project as controversial. For him, it was simple: tell a powerful story, and tell it well.

“To me, bringing the Ramayana to life on stage is a visual treat and shows the Pakistani society is more tolerant than it is often given credit for,” Karera was quoted as saying in a PTI report — a statement that says so much with such quiet confidence.

That confidence shows. Karera didn't flinch from choosing a narrative deeply rooted in Hindu mythology — a space rarely explored in Pakistan’s artistic mainstream. Nor did he use provocation as a crutch. Instead, he relied on the strength of the story and the sincerity of his cast and crew.

The result? Audiences left talking — not about controversy, but about the craft.

Technology Meets Tradition

What truly set the production apart is said to be its seamless blend of old and new. AI technology wasn’t just a gimmick — it became a character in its own right, painting glowing backdrops, shifting landscapes, and transforming the stage into a living canvas.

Lighting cues were responsive. Backgrounds evolved in real time. And the drama of Rama and Ravana unfolded not in front of static props, but within vibrant, morphing environments that pulled viewers into the world of Ayodhya, Lanka, and beyond.

Sita in the Spotlight

One of the most compelling presences on stage was Raana Kazmi, who not only produced the play, but also stepped into the role of Sita. Her performance is said to have been tender, poised, and deeply felt.

“I was intrigued by the idea of bringing the ancient tale as a living, breathing experience for audiences,” Kazmi was quoted as saying in a PTI report, and that’s exactly what she reportedly delivered.

Critics Take Notice

Even seasoned voices in Pakistan’s arts scene have tipped their hats to the team. Omair Alavi, a well-known art and film critic, walked away genuinely impressed.

“The narrative is top class as the Ramayana is a story that resonates with millions around the world,” Alavi was quoted as saying in the PTI report, while praising the “dynamic lighting, live music, colourful costumes, and evocative designs.”

His review is just one of many that speak to the authenticity and impact of the production — a show that didn’t try to reinvent the Ramayana, but rather honour it in a way that felt fresh and alive.