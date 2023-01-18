Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mission Majnu on Netflix: 5 reasons to watch Sidharth Malhotra - Rashmika Mandanna starrer film

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Get ready to welcome the fresh pair of Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra in the Bollywood digital film Mission Majnu. Here's why you should be excited to watch these two.

    Image: Mission Majnu Official Trailer / Netflix India Youtube

    Ardent fanatics waiting to witness the Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra's magic on digital screens, here is some exciting news for them. After teasing fans, the makers ended the anticipation and launched the highly-awaited action-espionage thriller Mission Majnu's trailer on January 10. Before the film drops on Netflix, here are the five reasons to watch the film on Netflix.

    The netizens' and fans' excitement is at an all-time high now. Before the film releases on January 20, here are the five reasons you should watch Mission Majnu on Netflix. The film surely feels like a must-watch addition to your list.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Mission Majnu' faces Pakistanis' wrath for stereotype portrayal of character

    Image: Mission Majnu Official Trailer / Netflix India Youtube

    1. The movie features a fresh pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna:

    After a long time, netizens and fans will witness a fresh pairing of Shershaah fame Sidharth Malhotra with pan-Indian global Kannada superstar Rashmika Mandanna on digital screens. Because the pairing is new and novel, it has created buzz for Mission Majnu amidst ardent fanatics and netizens.

    Image: Mission Majnu Official Trailer / Netflix India Youtube

    2. After Shershaah, fans to witness Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful performance-oriented role:

    Post the magnanimous success of Shershaah, the ardent Sidharth Malhotra fans will witness Sidharth doing yet another raw yet edgy performance-oriented role of RAW undercover agent Amandeep Singh in the film.

    Image: Mission Majnu Official Trailer / Netflix India Youtube

    3. Sidharth's transition from being a Pakistani tailor to becoming a RAW undercover officer Amandeep Singh is smooth:

    His transformation and switch between being a Pakistani tailor and the RAW agent Amandeep Singh seen in the trailer is so flawless and smooth. It has made all the global fandom and critics curious to watch the adrenaline actioner-thriller on Netflix.

    Image: Mission Majnu Official Trailer / Netflix India Youtube

    4. Rashmika Mandanna proves versatility with the character of a blind girl:

    The stunning South industry pan-Indian superstar Rashmika Mandanna is a big name in the South industry. But she marks her big Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of a visually impaired girl who marries a Pakistani tailor (Sidharth Malhotra). She has proven her mettle by displaying versatility in her characters, be it in Goodbye, Pushpa: The Rise, and now with Mission Majnu, she is pushing the bar only more towards excellence.

    Image: Mission Majnu Official Trailer / Netflix India Youtube

    5. Rashmika Mandanna has easily wowed her fans with spectacular performance glimpses in the trailer:

    Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of a visually impaired girl in the film. Her character loves her husband but is unaware of his reality of being an Indian RAW undercover officer who has done a fake marriage to keep his cover in Pakistan so that no one suspects him. As an actor, it is true that Rashmika has worked hard to get into the skin of her character. She has proven that she is here to stay. Her acting chops as the blind girl have won the hearts of audiences as it is a mix of emotional nuance with a multilayered performance that got witnessed in the trailer.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu trailer out, fans are 'just speechless'

