    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh's comeback breaks records, garners 54 crores on opening day

    The Shah Rukh Khan starrer big-budget actioner-thriller entertainer film, Pathaan, has got Bollywood back with a bang on opening day with a smashing 54 crores opening. Since today is a public holiday on Republic Day, Pathaan can smoothly join the Rs 100 crore club.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

    Fans arrived in huge numbers at the theatres for early morning shows. They all brought big posters and cakes and even burst crackers outside the theatres. Shows for Pathaan got increased due to high demand. Pathaan has set the box office on fire as expected.

    Pathaan, released on January 25, has taken the box office by storm. Pathaan has already become an unstoppable force. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film has created new benchmarks related to advance bookings. Pathaan also got the highest pre-release ticket sales for a Bollywood film. Pathaan even recorded the highest-ever advance booking for an Indian film post-pandemic, beating Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

    According to the Box Office Worldwide, Pathaan can garner a whopping Rs 175 crore globally on the second day of its release. Their tweet caption mentioned, "#Pathaan #Pathan #PathaanDay1 Wed 53-57 cr nett Thu 56-60 cr nett Total 109-117 cr nett Eyes RECORD worldwide 160-175 cr nett in 2 days!."

    Renowned film critic Ramesh Bala also wrote about the first opening numbers that Pathaan minted at the box office collections. His tweet caption read, "#Pathaan Day 1 India opening ₹ 54 Crs Nett... A new All-time record..."

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
