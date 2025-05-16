- Home
Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Special: A sneak peek at his upcoming films – From War to Takht
Vicky Kaushal, the acclaimed Bollywood actor, has several exciting projects lined up. This article explores his upcoming films, from big-budget productions to intriguing character roles.
Vicky Kaushal began with a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and gained recognition for his powerful performance in Raazi, which marked a turning point in his acting career.
Vicky Kaushal stars in Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, bringing intense performances to the screen in this highly anticipated film.
Vicky Kaushal features in Lahore 1947, a historical drama produced by Aamir Khan. The film explores a pivotal moment in history, with Kaushal playing a key role in this gripping narrative.
Vicky Kaushal portrays Lord Parshuram in The Immortal Ashwatthama, an upcoming fantasy action film. His role adds a mythological dimension to the movie, building anticipation among fans and moviegoers.
Vicky Kaushal is part of Karan Johar's highly anticipated multi-starrer Takht. The historical drama features an ensemble cast and is expected to showcase Kaushal in a powerful, commanding role.
Vicky Kaushal’s role in The Immortal Ashwatthama has sparked much curiosity, but specific details about his character remain undisclosed. The film, inspired by the Mahabharata, promises an intense and captivating storyline.