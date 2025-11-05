Vicky Kaushal is reportedly undergoing a major lifestyle transformation for his upcoming film Mahavatar. The actor is said to have given up alcohol and non-vegetarian food to prepare for his spiritually inspired role.

Vicky Kaushal is known for his versatility and intense dedication to every role he takes on. From Uri: The Surgical Strike to Sardar Udham, the actor has consistently pushed his limits to bring authenticity to his performances. Now, reports suggest that Vicky is preparing for yet another challenging transformation for his upcoming film Mahavatar and it involves a major lifestyle change.

Vicky Kaushal’s Big Transformation

As per reports rolling in from the industry, Vicky Kaushal is said to have quit alcohol and non-vegetarian food in preparation for Mahavatar. The film has much mythological and spiritual undertones, demanding the actor to engage in a sattvik lifestyle to be one with his character. There is no official confirmation yet, but close sources from the project have stated that Vicky is taking this transformation seriously, indicative of his dedication to the role.

The source said, “A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo (Vicky Kaushal and Amar Kaushik) have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year.''

The source added, ''While Amar has already given up on the food habits, Vicky has decided to do so once the shoot for Love And War is wrapped up. It’s his way of showing respect to the part of Lord Parashurama''.

His decision comes on the heels of such dedication exhibited by actors like Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayan or Hrithik Roshan in Krrish, both of whom grievously undertook physical and emotional training for the fulfilment of their roles. For Mahavatar, it is said, Vicky Kaushal is undergoing training not just for the outer appearance of his physique but also for mental and emotional discipline, which kindles the very essence of a role embedded with spiritual evolution.

What We Know About 'Mahavatar'

Plot details remain a secret for now, but early rumors say Mahavatar is a high-concept drama dealing with reincarnation, spirituality, and transformation. The project would hopefully be under an eminent director and will start shooting soon.