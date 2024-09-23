Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vettaiyan audio launch: Manju Warrier, Rajinikanth groove to 'Manasilaayo'; see viral video HERE

    At the audio launch of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film "Vettaiyan", Manju Warrier and Rajinikanth grooving to 'Manasilaayo' song have gone viral. Rajinikanth was joined by music director Anirudh on stage for some memorable moments.

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    The hype surrounding superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming 'Vettaiyan' touched another level following the release of'Manasilaayo' song, a Tamil-Malayalam fusion, which created waves across the internet. In addition to the peppy music of Anirudh, the dance performance of Manju Warrier and Rajinikanth garnered special attention. Manju's hook-step in the song went viral as people replicated it in their reel videos on Instagram and other social media. Now, a video of Manju along with choreographer Dinesh and other cast members grooving to the song during the audio launch event of 'Vettaiyan' has gone viral.

    Like in the movie, Manju has once again managed to enthrall the viewers with her on-stage performance as well. See the video here:

    Not only Manju, but Rajinikanth amazed his fans at the audio launch by dancing to 'Manasilaayo' with music director Anirudh Ravichander. Additionally, he warmly embraced music composer Anirudh Ravichander, expressing his gratitude for the fantastic track created for him. 

    See the video here:

    Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is set to be an action-packed entertainer, hitting theaters on October 10. The excitement around the film has been growing, especially following the release of its official prevue. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, who contributes a serious character to the storyline.

