Jr NTR upset for THIS reason; find out reason behind Devara star's gloomy mood - WATCH

    Telugu superstar Jr NTR recently faced a disappointing moment as the much-anticipated fan event for Devara: Part 1 was unexpectedly cancelled. As he and his wife prepared for promotional activities in Los Angeles, the cancellation left him visibly upset

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Telugu superstar Jr NTR was seen at the Hyderabad airport on Sunday night, but he did not appear particularly happy. The Devara actor, who has been busy with the film's promotions, was accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi. According to reports, the couple was heading to Los Angeles for Devara: Part 1 promotions. Despite spotting the cameras, Jr NTR did not pause for photos or show any signs of cheer.

    His apparent disappointment might be linked to the last-minute cancellation of the Devara: Part 1 fan event in Hyderabad. On Sunday, he had been scheduled to meet fans and discuss his first solo release in six years. However, due to "technical issues," the event was called off. Jr NTR expressed his regret, and the official Devara team also released a statement explaining the situation.

    Taking to social media on Sunday night, Jr NTR conveyed his sadness over the cancellation. He mentioned that he was looking forward to the event, especially as he enjoys interacting with his fans and sharing insights about Devara. He had been eager to discuss the film's details and the effort involved in its making. However, the event could not proceed due to security concerns. He empathized with his fans, stating that he felt their disappointment but assured them that his own was even greater.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH

    Additionally, he noted that it was unfair to blame the producers or organizers for the event's cancellation.

    Devara's team also released a statement to the media, explaining that the pre-release event coincided with the Ganesh Nimarjanam celebrations. Large-scale events like these typically require a week's preparation, and recent heavy rains had caused logistical challenges. Even though it hadn’t rained on the day of the event, the team believed that conditions were still unsuitable for an outdoor event.

