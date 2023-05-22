Veteran South-Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away

A few days ago, Sarath Babu was admitted the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad due to a critical ailment. On social media, a hoax about his passing away while receiving treatment at the hospital quickly gained popularity. As per reports, his family confirmed that he passed away today, while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Sarath Babu, a veteran Telegu actor, passed away at 71 years-of-age today, his family members confirmed. He was receiving treatment in Hyderabad's AIG Hospital for a protracted illness. Over a month has passed since Sarath Babu began receiving care at AIG Hospital. However, this morning, his condition continued to deteriorate. In the afternoon, he passed away due to multi-organ failure, confirmed hospital staff.

Sarath Babu was born on 31 July 1951 in Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, India. He is famous for his performances in Criminal (1994), Uthiri Pookkal (1979) and Shirdi Sai (2012) among others.

