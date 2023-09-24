Veteran Malayalam film director KG George passes away at 77

Malayalam veteran film director KG George has passed away at the age of 77. He breathed his last at an old age home in Kakkanad on Sunday.

Kerala's cinematic world mourns the loss of a legendary figure, as veteran film director KG George has passed away at the age of 77. He breathed his last at an old age home in Kakkanad on Sunday.

KG George's illustrious career spanned several decades, leaving an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema. His final directorial venture was the 1998 film "Ilavankot Desam." Throughout his career, he crafted several iconic films, including "Panchavadi Paalam," "Irakal," "Yavanika," "Adaaminte Vaariyellu," and "Lekhayude maranam oru flashback."

KG George's talent and dedication were recognised on numerous occasions, including Kerala State Film Awards for his exceptional works such as 'Yavanika,' 'Swapnadanam,' 'Adaminte Vaariyellu,' and 'Irakal.' In 2016, he was honoured with the prestigious JC Daniel Award, a testament to his lifelong and remarkable contributions to Malayalam cinema.

The passing of KG George leaves a void in the world of cinema, but his legacy will forever shine through his cinematic masterpieces and the indomitable spirit he brought to the Malayalam film industry.

George is the founder and chairman of the Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA).

He was born in Thiruvalla as the eldest son of Samuel and Annamma on May 24, 1945. After graduating in political science from Changanassery NSS College, he completed the film-directing course at Pune Film Institute.