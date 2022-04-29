Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised

Renowned Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee was admitted to a private hospital on Friday morning after she complained of feeling uneasiness. According to media reports that quoted her family members, the 70-year-old actress’s sugar levels had spiked up in the morning suddenly, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital.

Madhabi Mukherjee is a big name in the Bengali film industry. The actress has worked with many notable filmmakers and co-starred with several superstars throughout her career. She has always been considered as one of the most favourite actresses of late legendary directors such as Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen.

The media reports further claimed that the actress’s condition is presently said to be somewhat stable. However, Madhabi Mukherjee’s physical condition is said to be weak for which she is undergoing various medical tests, and thus, has been hospitalised, reportedly.

Furthermore, reports have also claimed that the actress had not been keeping well for the past few days. Since her family did want to take any chances with the senior actor’s health, they decided to get her admitted to a private hospital, reportedly.

Madhabi Mukherjee got married to the Bengal film industry’s legendary actor Nirmal Kumar. However, the two actors later decided to part ways and are now separated. They have two daughters from their marriage.

The actress has been a part of many notable movies such as Ritwik Ghatka's 'Meghe Dhaka Tara', 'Subarnalata', and 'Komol Gandhar', Satyajit Ray's 'Charulata', 'Mahanagar', and 'Kapurush' and Mrinal Sen's 'Calcutta 71' and 'Baishe Srabon'.

Other than these famous moves that she was a part of, Madhabi Mukherjee was also popular for her roles wherein she was paired opposite Late actors Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chattopadhyay, two big superstars of the Bengali film industry. These roles of Mukherjee were much loved by her fans.