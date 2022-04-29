Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised

    Acclaimed Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee complained of extreme uneasiness on Friday morning after which she was hospitalised.

    Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Renowned Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee was admitted to a private hospital on Friday morning after she complained of feeling uneasiness. According to media reports that quoted her family members, the 70-year-old actress’s sugar levels had spiked up in the morning suddenly, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital.

    Madhabi Mukherjee is a big name in the Bengali film industry. The actress has worked with many notable filmmakers and co-starred with several superstars throughout her career. She has always been considered as one of the most favourite actresses of late legendary directors such as Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen.

    The media reports further claimed that the actress’s condition is presently said to be somewhat stable. However, Madhabi Mukherjee’s physical condition is said to be weak for which she is undergoing various medical tests, and thus, has been hospitalised, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Who was Salim Ghouse? ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ actor dies at 70

    Furthermore, reports have also claimed that the actress had not been keeping well for the past few days. Since her family did want to take any chances with the senior actor’s health, they decided to get her admitted to a private hospital, reportedly.

    Madhabi Mukherjee got married to the Bengal film industry’s legendary actor Nirmal Kumar. However, the two actors later decided to part ways and are now separated. They have two daughters from their marriage.

    ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan death anniversary: 5 movies of the later actor you must watch

    The actress has been a part of many notable movies such as Ritwik Ghatka's 'Meghe Dhaka Tara', 'Subarnalata', and 'Komol Gandhar', Satyajit Ray's  'Charulata', 'Mahanagar', and 'Kapurush' and Mrinal Sen's 'Calcutta 71' and 'Baishe Srabon'.

    Other than these famous moves that she was a part of, Madhabi Mukherjee was also popular for her roles wherein she was paired opposite Late actors Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chattopadhyay, two big superstars of the Bengali film industry. These roles of Mukherjee were much loved by her fans.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Interview with Anees Bazmee on Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Akshay Kumar drb

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case latest update: Did actress want to blackmail Vijay? RBA

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case latest update: Did actress want to blackmail Vijay?

    Runway 34 review: Will Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film, be a HIT? Read celebs, fans comments RBA

    Runway 34 review: Will Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film, be a HIT? Read celebs, fans comments

    Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets RBA

    Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J drb

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J

    Recent Stories

    Amber Heard net worth also know how much she is demanding from Johnny Depp RBA

    Amber Heard’s net worth, also know how much she is demanding from Johnny Depp

    Tata Motors unveils Avinya electric car concept offers 500km range with 30 minute recharge gcw

    Tata Motors unveils Avinya electric car concept, offers 500km range with 30-minute recharge

    Huzaifa Hanfi's tremendous passion for fitness garners him massive headlines-vpn

    Huzaifa Hanfi’s tremendous passion for fitness garners him massive headlines.

    Web3 NYC Gallery Debunks 3 Biggest Myths Surrounding Cryptocurrency-vpn

    Web3 NYC Gallery Debunks 3 Biggest Myths Surrounding Cryptocurrency

    Exclusive Interview with Anees Bazmee on Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Akshay Kumar drb

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon