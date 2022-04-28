Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Salim Ghouse? ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ actor dies at 70

    Veteran actor Salim Ghouse died at the age of 70. While his claim to fame was Shyam Benegal’s Bharat Ek Khoj, he was also popular for his roles in Well Done Abba, Kalyug, Manthan, and more.

    Veteran actor Salim Ghouse breathed his last on Thursday, April 28 at the age of 70. The actor was Ghouse a popular name in Tamil films as well as was a part of a few Bollywood and other regional movies and even television serials. Information about his sad passing away was also shared by ‘The Family Man’ actor Sharib Hashmi, who mourned his death. He expressed grief over the death of the actor on social media while sharing his pictures and remembering him.

    Recalling the veteran actor, Sharib Hashmi wrote on his Instagram story which loosely translates in English as: “For the first time I saw Salim Ghosh sahab in the TV serial ‘Subah’. What a fantastic performance! And his captivating voice!”

    The Kollywood actor was seen in big-budget films including Kamal Haasan starrer 'Vettri Vizhaa' wherein he was seen playing the role of ‘Zinda’.

    Salim Ghouse was last seen in the Bollywood film ‘Well Done Abba’ which was released in the year 2010. The actor was all set for a comeback in the film industry with the Tamil film ‘Kaa – The Forest’ starring Andrea in the lead role. However, even before the film could release, Ghouse passed away into the ages. Ghouse has played the role of a wildlife warden in the film helmed by Nanjil.

    While Salima Ghouse shared the screen space with the likes of Kamal Haasan in the Tamil film industry, he was also seen in ‘Koyla’, starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Apart from Koyla, Ghouse was also a part of other Bollywood films such as  'Saaransh', 'Shapath', 'Mujrim', 'Soldier',’ Indian’, and  'Aks', and 'Indian', among many others.

    Born in Chennai, the actor made his debut in the year 1978 with the film ‘Swarg Nark’. However, the actor’s most noticeable works were in ‘Subah’ and Shyam Benegal’s ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’.

