Irrfan Khan death anniversary: 5 movies of the later actor you must watch

Two years ago, Bollywood lost its finest gem, Irrfan Khan. The late actor had succumbed to a neuroendocrine tumour after a two-year-long battle.

Image: Getty Images

After battling for two-long years, later actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. It has been two years since he passed away. However, his presence is still missed by his family, friends, and millions of fans across the globe. Irrfan had a very humble start to his film career, only to become an actor of an international repute. His acting did not only impress his fans here at home in India, but he was also successful in creating his fandom in the west as well. While Irrfan continues to live in our hearts forever, here are five movies of the actor that his fans must watch in his remembrance.

Image: Getty Images

Piku: Irrfan Khan often proved himself that not only in serious roles, but he can also effortlessly pull off comic characters as well. The talented actor, time and again, shut the naysayers down with his comic performances in several movies including ‘Piku’. He played the character of an impatient but good man who owned a fleet of taxis. The Shoojit Sircar-directorial film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Sutapa Sikdar recalls the night before Irrfan’s death

Image: Getty Images

Talvar: Based on the real-life incident of the Aarushi Talwar murder case, Irrfan Khan gave a stellar performance in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Talvar’. He played the role of an investigating officer who is determined to get to the bottom of the case.

Image: Getty Images

The Lunchbox: Another film in which Irrfan Khan stole the show was ‘The Lunchbox’. Paired opposite Nimrat Kaur, Irrfan played the role of widower Saajan Fernandes. Released in the year 2013, the movie received critical appreciation the world over. It also went on to screen at many international film festivals.

Image: Getty Images

Paan Singh Tomar: With Tigmanshu Dhulia in the director’s chair and Irrfan Khan as the lead actor, this film excelled in every expectation of the audience. Irrfan played the character of Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian Army soldier who is forced to become a dacoit because of trying circumstances. The biographical drama is one of the breakthrough movies of Irrfan’s career. He was also awarded the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in this film.

Image: Getty Images