Health Tips: For a long time, the practice of eating leftover rice soaked in water for breakfast was considered a poor man's meal. However, recent research has highlighted its extraordinary health benefits.

Eating Panta Bhat (fermented rice) for breakfast keeps the body cool. It improves digestion and boosts immunity. The beneficial probiotics in it maintain gut health and enhance skin glow and hair health. Panta Bhat provides the body with essential electrolytes, helping prevent dehydration and reduce fatigue.

Health benefits of Panta Bhat:-

* Improves Digestion: The beneficial probiotics in Panta Bhat aid digestion and maintain good gut health.

* Boosts Immunity: Being rich in microflora, Panta Bhat helps in strengthening the immune system.

* Detoxification: Panta Bhat acts as a natural detox and helps keep the body cool, especially during summer.

* Provides Electrolytes: It works as a good electrolyte, maintaining the body's water balance and eliminating dehydration and weakness.

* Skin and Hair Health: Panta Bhat helps in maintaining the radiance of skin and hair.

* Fights Malnutrition and Fatigue: Panta Bhat provides the body with essential vitamins and minerals, which helps in relieving fatigue.

Some Precautions:-

1) Proper Preparation: Panta Bhat must be prepared by soaking cooked rice from the previous night in water and consumed the next morning. Rice older than 3 days or stored in an unclean container should not be eaten, as it may be harmful.

2) Over-fermentation: If the fermentation time is too long or it is stored improperly, Panta Bhat may not be digestible and can cause problems like gas or bloating.