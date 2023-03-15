Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar no more, glance at his finest performances so far

It is another huge loss for the Indian film and television industry. Sameer Khakhar of Nukkad fame died due to multiple organ failure on Wednesday. The veteran actor was 71.

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in TV shows such as Nukkad, died on Wednesday, as confirmed by his brother Ganesh Khakhar.

Sameer, who was in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho, died due to multiple organ failure. According to a report, Sameer also suffered from respiratory and urinary issues. He was 71.

His brother, Ganesh, in his interview with a leading Indian news wire agency, said, "He got admitted to the intensive care unit of MM Hospital. Slowly and gradually, he suffered multiple organ failures. He was unconscious. Then he collapsed. He passed away at 4.30 am today."

Some of Sameer Khakhar's finest performances are as follows:

Some of Sameer Khakhar's prominent work includes the TV show Shrimaan Shrimati and films such as Parinda, Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee, Sudhir Mishra directorial Serious Men and Vikas Bahl directorial web-series Sunflower.

His most memorable role was Khopdi in the classic TV serial Nukkad. Late actor Sameer Khakhar, is currently survived by his wife. Sameer Khakhar worked in both the TV and film industries. He worked on shows such as Nukkad, Manorajan, Circus, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Adaalat. His last appearance on TV screens was in Sanjivani with co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna. He was also a known name in Gujarati theatre.

