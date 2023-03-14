Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ankita Lokhande spills on not getting any work in film industry post-debut in Manikarnika

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Ankita Lokhande gets candid about having no work after her debut film, Manikarnika, with Kangana Ranaut. Ankita revealed that no one had offered her any substantial work, after her debut film despite being in the industry for a long time.

    The actress even added that she is not one of them who goes and asks for work. Hence, she decided to do those projects which will willingly come to her. Ankita even shared that she has no godfather to push her career, so she is stuck.

    Ankita Lokhande, in an interview with a leading bollywood entertainment portal, had said, "After Manikarnika, I never got any swords in my hand, and frankly, you know, I don't have any godfather to push me to that level. I was talented, I know that, but aapke paas aane to chahie cheezein kuch mana karne ke liye."

    Ankita added, "The market is very different. And like many say, they are not getting offers. But nothing like that happened to me. I did not even get any offer to refuse. I cannot go and ask for work; that's not me."

    Ankita Lokhande gained fame with her stint in Pavitra Rishta and became a household name as Archana. Her chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput in the show made the ex-golden couple renowned and popular. 

    But ever since Ankita decided to pursue her acting career in Bollywood, she hasn't found success. Now, this latest interview shows she has given up. Ankita is married to businessman Vicky Jain. Post her marriage, Ankita is facing the death of work. We only hope the actress gets her due. After SSRs death in June 2020, Ankita went through huge unnecessary trolling that affected her mental health badly.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
