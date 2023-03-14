Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery

    Gaslight trailer is out now: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada's murder mystery film looks gritty and intriguing. The film will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on March 31.

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh starrer suspense thriller, Gaslight trailer is finally out. The series trailer will give you goosebumps.

    The film, Gaslight, has been in constant buzz ever since its announcement and this only amplified more when the first-look posters of the main characters got revealed. Now the fans' anticipation is at an all-time high. Before the film premieres digitally on Disney + Hotstar by March 31, here are five reasons why fans should not miss watching this film on the OTT platform.

    ALSO READ: Naatu Naatu wins Oscars 2023: NTR Jr posted picture with award; Ram Charan shares heartfelt note

    1. The film trailer is well-made and gives glimpses of the thrill awaiting audiences: 

    The film's trailer has successfully piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans as it gives a hint of a well-made film, with a compelling storyline and thought-provoking characters with shades that can compel you to consider them as grey and not black and white.

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery vma

    2. Sara Ali Khan proves her versatility as an actor by portraying a blind girl:

    The trailer revolves around a physically challenged girl, played by Sara, who visits her home after years but finds out that her father, a king, is missing. She portrays multiple emotional nuances in the trailer where she is suspicious, scared, constantly questioning, and has a foreboding sense of something amiss with her father.

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery vma

    3. Chitrangada Singh shows various creepy and twisted shades as step-mother to Sara Ali Khan:

    The trailer begins with Chitrangada Singh welcoming stepdaughter Sara to their ancestral home. While Chitrangada's character is maliciously crooked and twisted, she tries to conceal the murder of King. But, her stepdaughter Sara soon finds out as she gets plagued by her father's ghost, who tries to show her the truth.

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery vma

    4. Vikrant Massey's character as being assistant of the late King also deepens the mystery around Sara's father's disappearance:

    Vikrant Massey essays the character of the personal assistant of King. As his personal assistant, he takes care of everything that the late King, needed. But he also has an intriguing backstory seen in glimpses which will get unfolded on seeing the film on March 31.

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery vma

    5. Sara Ali Khan's character races against the web of betrayal and lies to reveal the truth:

    Sara Ali Khan's character trusts her gut feelings and sixth sense after confronting her father's ghost. She will embark on a journey to unveil the truth, which is currently concealed and hidden by her step-mother Chitrangada Singh. She will face many obstacles in doing so since it won't be easy road for her.

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery vma

    Trailer

    The official trailer of Gaslight is out now. You can also watch it here.

    ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, set the ramp on fire

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shooting day - Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    'Shooting day' - Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (PICTURES)

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details RBA

    Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details

    Who is Payal Ghosh? The actress shook internet by dropping SHOCKING suicide note on social media vma

    Who is Payal Ghosh? The actress shook internet by dropping SHOCKING suicide note on social media

    Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway: Director Ashima Chibber reveals some interesting facts about Rani Mukerji's film RBA

    Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway: Director Ashima Chibber reveals some interesting facts about Rani Mukerji's film

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom romance will make you sweat in summers-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom romance will make you sweat in summers

    Shooting day - Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    'Shooting day' - Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (PICTURES)

    football Revealed: Hazard's relationship with Ancelotti; does he want to stay at Real Madrid snt

    Revealed: Hazard's relationship with Ancelotti; does he want to stay at Real Madrid?

    Islamabad court suspends non-bailable warrant against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in judge threats case AJR

    Islamabad court suspends non-bailable warrant against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in judge threats case

    Are you suffering from back pain? Here are 5 lifestyle changes for quick relief - gps

    Are you suffering from back pain? Here are 5 lifestyle changes for quick relief

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon