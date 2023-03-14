Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery

Gaslight trailer is out now: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada's murder mystery film looks gritty and intriguing. The film will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on March 31.

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh starrer suspense thriller, Gaslight trailer is finally out. The series trailer will give you goosebumps.

The film, Gaslight, has been in constant buzz ever since its announcement and this only amplified more when the first-look posters of the main characters got revealed. Now the fans' anticipation is at an all-time high. Before the film premieres digitally on Disney + Hotstar by March 31, here are five reasons why fans should not miss watching this film on the OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Naatu Naatu wins Oscars 2023: NTR Jr posted picture with award; Ram Charan shares heartfelt note

1. The film trailer is well-made and gives glimpses of the thrill awaiting audiences:

The film's trailer has successfully piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans as it gives a hint of a well-made film, with a compelling storyline and thought-provoking characters with shades that can compel you to consider them as grey and not black and white.

2. Sara Ali Khan proves her versatility as an actor by portraying a blind girl:

The trailer revolves around a physically challenged girl, played by Sara, who visits her home after years but finds out that her father, a king, is missing. She portrays multiple emotional nuances in the trailer where she is suspicious, scared, constantly questioning, and has a foreboding sense of something amiss with her father.

3. Chitrangada Singh shows various creepy and twisted shades as step-mother to Sara Ali Khan:

The trailer begins with Chitrangada Singh welcoming stepdaughter Sara to their ancestral home. While Chitrangada's character is maliciously crooked and twisted, she tries to conceal the murder of King. But, her stepdaughter Sara soon finds out as she gets plagued by her father's ghost, who tries to show her the truth.

4. Vikrant Massey's character as being assistant of the late King also deepens the mystery around Sara's father's disappearance:

Vikrant Massey essays the character of the personal assistant of King. As his personal assistant, he takes care of everything that the late King, needed. But he also has an intriguing backstory seen in glimpses which will get unfolded on seeing the film on March 31.

5. Sara Ali Khan's character races against the web of betrayal and lies to reveal the truth:

Sara Ali Khan's character trusts her gut feelings and sixth sense after confronting her father's ghost. She will embark on a journey to unveil the truth, which is currently concealed and hidden by her step-mother Chitrangada Singh. She will face many obstacles in doing so since it won't be easy road for her.

Trailer

The official trailer of Gaslight is out now. You can also watch it here.

ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, set the ramp on fire