The 82nd Venice Film Festival runs from August 27 to September 6. Stars like Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Emma Stone, Dwayne Johnson, and Emily Blunt will attend

The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival is set to take place from August 27 to September 6 at the barrier island called the Lido.

The red carpet has been rolled out in front of the Lido's sparkling white, freshly renovated Palazzo del Cinema, where numerous stars will be arriving when the festival kicks off on Wednesday.

Actress Julia Roberts will be making her debut at the Venice Film Festival this year, reported Variety.

Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri are all confirmed to be attending for Luca Guadagnino's #MeToo-themed film 'After the Hunt'.

The movie's trailer was recently released by the makers, according to the outlet.

Actors George Clooney and Adam Sandler will be attending the festival for Noah Baumbach's 'Jay Kelly', in which Clooney plays a movie star undergoing an identity crisis.

Emma Stone is confirmed to be Lido-bound for "Bugonia", her latest collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, reported Variety.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be making the trek for Benny Safdie's 'The Smashing Machine', featuring Johnson as two-time UFC heavyweight champ Mark Kerr and Blunt as his wife Dawn.

Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac will also be arriving at the festival for Guillermo del Toro's new take on 'Frankenstein.'

Isaac is doing double duty, since he also toplines Julian Schnabel's time-travelling thriller "In 'The Hand of Dante.'

Netflix -- as has been the case in the past -- will have a robust Venice presence with a trio of high-profile movies, all in competition.

The streaming giant's Lido launches comprise 'Jay Kelly', 'Frankenstein' and Kathryn Bigelow's politically charged 'A House of Dynamite', set during a fictional national security crisis at the White House, reported Variety.

Italian Oscar-winning Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty) will open this year's festival with La Grazia (Grace), a love story starring his long-time collaborator Toni Servillo, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

La Grazia, co-starring Diamonds actor Anna Ferzetti, will premiere in competition on August 27.