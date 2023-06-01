Alia Bhatt joins Julia Robert, Julia Garner, Salma Hayek and more Hollywood celebs in latest Gucci campaign

Alia Bhatt has just agreed to become a worldwide spokesperson for the fashion label Gucci. She is the brand's first Indian ambassador. The actor has now collaborated with a group of activists and artists worldwide to create a special film for the brand. Alia appeared in a video alongside Julia Garner, Halle Bailey, John Legend, Salma Hayek, Ayaka Miyoshi, Serena Williams, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, and others.

The celebrities championed gender equality as part of a new campaign. Alia took to Instagram and Twitter to share the Gucci video. With it, she wrote in the caption, “Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime’s 10th Anniversary Campaign! Gucci chime for gender equality. Chime in.”

The video starts with Julia Garner introducing herself, followed by Halle Bailey, John Legend and Salma Hayek Pinault, who says she ‘chimes for gender equality’. Then Daisy Edgar Jones, Alia, Serena Williams, Julia Roberts and Idris Elba support ‘education, strength, dignity’. “We chime as one,” Idris says in the end.

The clip was shared on Gucci’s Instagram handle. “Together with Julia Garner, Halle Bailey, John Legend, Salma Hayek Pinault, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Alia Bhatt, Chiara Ferragni, Annie Lennox, Ayaka Miyoshi, Serena Williams, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba and other activists and artists from around the world, we chime as one. Join us tomorrow as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of #GucciChime, our global initiative for gender equality. #ChimeIn,” it said.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed the video. In the video, Alia is seen discussing "education" and "strength." Alia's admirers are overjoyed to see her in the video and have been showering her with love. Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 presentation in Seoul, South Korea, wearing an LBD with a polka-dotted cutout. At the exhibition, Alia was seen carrying a Gucci Jackie 1961 translucent bag.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci."

Her next appearance will be in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also appears in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif.