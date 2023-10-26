Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding festivities to start on 31st October in Tuscany, Italy; Read details

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who got engaged in June, are set to host their wedding festivities in Tuscany, Italy, starting with a stylish cocktail party on October 30. The couple, known for their minimalist style, will be joined by family and friends for a series of events leading up to their November 1 wedding. Earlier, they enjoyed pre-wedding parties in Hyderabad, attended by industry stars

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding festivities to start on 31st October in Tuscany, Italy; Read details ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement took place in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in June. Their fans have been eagerly anticipating their upcoming wedding, which is reportedly scheduled for November 1. The couple recently celebrated their union with several pre-wedding parties. According to reports, the festivities are set to kick off in Tuscany, Italy, with a grand cocktail party on October 30. This event is expected to be a visual delight for fashion enthusiasts and will embody elegance, romance, and the charm of Italy. Following the cocktail night, the couple is planning to have mehendi and haldi ceremonies on October 31.

    Both Varun and Lavanya have chosen a minimalist approach for their wedding aesthetics, and their decor and outfits will reflect this chic yet understated style. Some of their family members and friends, like Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and their daughter Klin Kaara, are already in Tuscany, enjoying their Italian getaway. More cousins, including Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej, are expected to join the celebration in Italy soon.

    According to the reports, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej, along with their families, will depart for Tuscany on Friday, October 27. Notably, renowned designer Manish Malhotra was in Hyderabad recently to complete the final fittings of Varun and Lavanya's wedding attire.

    ALSO READ: Is Preity Zinta coming back to Mumbai? Actress purchases lavish apartment worth Rs 17.1 crores in Bandra

    Prior to these upcoming celebrations, the couple had already enjoyed two extravagant pre-wedding parties. The first one was hosted by Chiranjeevi at his residence and was attended by Ram Charan. Allu Arjun, however, couldn't make it due to work commitments. In response, the Pushpa actor later hosted a second pre-wedding party, which was attended by several other industry actors. This time, Ram Charan had to miss the event due to his work engagements.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
