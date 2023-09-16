Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi start marriage shopping; papped meeting Manish Malhotra at his Hyderabad store

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were spotted doing wedding shopping during the weekend at the ace and maverick Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra store in Hyderabad. The most popular and loved real-life couple will reportedly tie the knot in November 2023.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who are all set to marry soon, have been papped and spotted shopping in Hyderabad. Ahead of their grand and lavish wedding in November, the couple stepped out in the city for shopping during the weekend. They got clicked meeting ace and renowned celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at his store in Hyderabad. The newly engaged couple walked into the Manish Malhotra store as cameras clicked them. Lavanya also made eye contact and also gave a smile to the paparazzi. In the video, Varun and Lavanya shake hands with Manish Malhotra as he welcomes them into the store. Going by this, it looks like, the couple will be donning Manish Malhotra for the wedding.

While Varun Tej looked dapper in an all-black look, Lavanya wore a lavender co-ord set for their wedding shopping.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June. The couple maintained their relationship totally tight-lipped till the time of their official engagement, although their dating rumours made headlines every now and then. The Ghani actor recently revealed that they have been dating for six years and finally made a decision to settle down. He opened up about his love story with Lavanya and said, "I am thrilled to have met the right person (Lavanya) at the right time. Lavanya is more like a friend. I believe your companion should be your best friend, and I am glad that she was there for me all the time while trying to understand me."

According to news reports, Varun and Lavanya are set and geared up to tie the knot in November. The wedding will be an intimate affair in the presence of close family and friends. The couple will be exchanging their dreamy wedding nuptials in Italy.

