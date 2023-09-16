Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi start marriage shopping; papped meeting Manish Malhotra at his Hyderabad store

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were spotted doing wedding shopping during the weekend at the ace and maverick Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra store in Hyderabad. The most popular and loved real-life couple will reportedly tie the knot in November 2023.

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi start marriage shopping; papped meeting Manish Malhotra at his Hyderabad store vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who are all set to marry soon, have been papped and spotted shopping in Hyderabad. Ahead of their grand and lavish wedding in November, the couple stepped out in the city for shopping during the weekend. They got clicked meeting ace and renowned celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at his store in Hyderabad. The newly engaged couple walked into the Manish Malhotra store as cameras clicked them. Lavanya also made eye contact and also gave a smile to the paparazzi. In the video, Varun and Lavanya shake hands with Manish Malhotra as he welcomes them into the store. Going by this, it looks like, the couple will be donning Manish Malhotra for the wedding.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

    While Varun Tej looked dapper in an all-black look, Lavanya wore a lavender co-ord set for their wedding shopping.

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June. The couple maintained their relationship totally tight-lipped till the time of their official engagement, although their dating rumours made headlines every now and then. The Ghani actor recently revealed that they have been dating for six years and finally made a decision to settle down. He opened up about his love story with Lavanya and said, "I am thrilled to have met the right person (Lavanya) at the right time. Lavanya is more like a friend. I believe your companion should be your best friend, and I am glad that she was there for me all the time while trying to understand me."

    According to news reports, Varun and Lavanya are set and geared up to tie the knot in November. The wedding will be an intimate affair in the presence of close family and friends. The couple will be exchanging their dreamy wedding nuptials in Italy.

    ALSO READ: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film?

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable vma

    Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

    'RDX' box office collection: Shane Nigam starrer mints Rs 80 cr worldwide; Check details rkn

    'RDX' box office collection: Shane Nigam starrer mints Rs 80 cr worldwide; Check details

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film? vma

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film?

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight vma

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

    'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts vma

    'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable vma

    Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

    7 oldest Geological places in the world ATG EAI

    7 oldest Geological places in the world

    A Complex Conflict in The Jewel of India

    A Complex Conflict in The Jewel of India

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes suo moto action against fake news, hate speech vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes suo moto action against fake news, hate speech

    Karnataka: Tamil Nadu Woman arrested at Kollegala for misusing Shakti scheme vkp

    Karnataka: Tamil Nadu Woman arrested at Kollegala for misusing Shakti scheme

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon