Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film?

    Reportedly, not just Samantha Ruth Prabhu but Trisha and Anushka Shetty are also getting considered for the Karan Johar movie. The news of this new upcoming film has already created new excitement and buzz for the film. The movie will be helmed and directed by noted filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan.

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    While everyone is enjoying Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara setting screens ablaze with their fiery on-screen chemistry in Jawan, looks like another Bollywood superstar is all set to pair opposite a leading South lady soon. We are talking about none other than Salman Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. If a report by a regional Hindi entertainment portal is legit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Salman Khan will romance in an upcoming movie bankrolled by Karan Johar-backed Dharma Productions.

    ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

    Reportedly, Samantha is in talks with the director Vishnuvardhan for this movie. The entertainment portal also claims that apart from Samantha, Trisha and Anushka Shetty are also being considered for the film. However, it should also be true that there is no official confirmation regarding this from the makers.

    "It’s a special project, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. It would be Vishnu Vardhan-directed second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have got planned for this one," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

    The reports of Salman Khan and Karan Johar's collaboration first made headlines in August this year. The film will mark the duo’s reunion after 25 years ever since Salman’s appearance in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later, the entertainment portal reported that the film is likely to go on floors in November 2023 and will be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months.

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Tiger 3, which is slated to hit theatres on Diwali this year. He also has Yash Raj's film Tiger vs Pathaan lined up. On the other hand, Samantha was recently seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will soon be seen in the Indian version of Citadel which also stars Varun Dhawan.

    ALSO READ: Tamil stars Dhanush, Simbu accused of misconduct; actors in BIG trouble?

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight vma

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

    'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts vma

    'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts

    Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis resign from 'Thorn'; apologizes for character letter to Danny Masterson ATG

    Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis resign from 'Thorn'; apologizes for character letter to Danny Masterson

    Jab We Met 2: Are Shahid Kapoor, Kareena reuniting for much-awaited sequel? vma

    Jab We Met 2: Are Shahid Kapoor, Kareena reuniting for much-awaited sequel?

    Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' prequel to be made on budget more than its first part vkp

    Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ prequel to be made on budget more than its first part

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight vma

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

    Nipah: 11 more samples test negative; no fresh cases in Kozhikode rkn

    Nipah: 11 more samples test negative; no fresh cases in Kozhikode

    Cheetah imports from South Africa continue as India addresses big cat mortality AJR

    Cheetah imports from South Africa continue as India addresses big cat mortality

    Kerala: Man who went missing in Kochi found murdered in Goa; 3 arrested rkn

    Kerala: Man who went missing in Kochi found murdered in Goa; 3 arrested

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon