    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now married: Couple's first photo is out

    The well-known Telugu celebrity couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have recently wed. On social media, the newlyweds' first snapshot is currently trending. Look at this...

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are now married. In front of their family and a select group of close friends, the deeply in love couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony in the charming Italian town of Tuscany. On social media right now, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's first wedding photo is making a lot of people happy. 

    In the first post-marriage photo of Varun and Lavanya, which is now going viral, the newlyweds are seen taking the blessings of God in their wedding attires. In their first photo together, bride Lavanya looks stunning in her ruby red kanjeevaram wedding silk saree, matching red embroidered top, and thick-bordered tissue silk veil. 

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Pathan to DDLJ, 7 best looks of the actor

    For her big day, the bride chose a sleek bun and kohled eyes for her makeup look. Statement temple jewellery decorations, such as thick necklaces, bangles, matha patti, haath phool, traditional hair accessories in the shapes of the sun and moon, and a striking set of earrings, completed her ensemble. In contrast, groom Varun Tej chose an off-white sherwani with intricate golden embroidery, a shawl and matching pants.

    View the first picture of Varun Tej and Lavanya, who recently got married:

    As previously reported, a lavish family meal marked the beginning of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding celebrations in Hyderabad. A few days ago, the couple, together with their entire family and a few special guests, took a plane to Tuscany, Italy. Grand Mehendi and Haldi rituals took place after a cocktail night to kick off the Tuscany celebrations.

    Also Read: Is Mrunal Thakur getting married to THIS Telugu actor? Here's what we know

    When Varun Tej and Lavanya return to Hyderabad following their destination wedding, they intend to throw a lavish wedding reception for their friends and colleagues in the film business. According to the sources, the gala reception is scheduled for Sunday, November 5, 2023. According to the most recent reports, the bride has chosen an electric blue gown, while the groom will be seen wearing a custom-made Manish Malhotra tuxedo.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
