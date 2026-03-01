Punjabi singer Karan Aujla performed to a sold-out crowd at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Cricketers Nitish Rana and Suyash Sharma, and actor Parul Gulati were among the attendees who saw Aujla make a dramatic zip-line entrance.

Karan Aujla's Electrifying Delhi Concert

Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla set Delhi ablaze with an electrifying performance on Saturday night, captivating a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The audience included several celebrities, notably cricketers Nitish Rana and Suyash Sharma. Nitish took to Instagram and shared several videos from the gig in which he could be seen grooving with his former KKR teammate Suyash to Aujla's hit tracks. View this post on Instagram "Ohde Utte Dekh Utte Kaun Utte BAS," he captioned the post.

Actor Parul Gulati also attended Karan Aujla's show last night. The singer made a dramatic entry by zip-lining above the crowd while performing his song "On Top."

Throughout the concert, Aujla performed several of his popular tracks, keeping the crowd on their feet. Fans sang along and cheered as the singer delivered a power-packed set to kick off his India tour.

'Delhi Shutdown': Aujla Reacts to Sold-Out Show

After the show, Aujla also took to his Instagram account to share glimpses of the concert with fans. Along with the pictures, the 'Winning Speech' hitmaker wrote a caption that read, "Does this look sold out to you? DELHI SHUTDOWN."

P-POP CULTURE Global Tour Details

Organised and promoted by Team Innovation, the P-POP CULTURE tour is part of Aujla's global tour, which started in Abu Dhabi in late 2025. The tour also includes shows in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the United Kingdom before returning to India. The India leg of the tour will continue from February to April 2026.

Upcoming India Tour Dates

Karan Aujla will next perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 3, with special Holi-themed shows planned. The tour will then move to Ahmedabad on March 7, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21, and Bengaluru on March 29. (ANI)