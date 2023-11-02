Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Pathan to DDLJ, 7 best looks of the actor

Image credits: IMDB

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

In this popular film, Shah Rukh Khan's character, wore colorful and casual outfits, often seen in sweaters, baseball caps, and sporty attire. This look resonated with the youth.

Image credits: IMDb

Raees (2017)

In "Raees," Shah Rukh Khan's look was that of a rugged and ruthless bootlegger with a beard, aviator sunglasses, and a classic white kurta-pyjama. 

Image credits: IMDb

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Shah Rukh Khan's character, Raj, in this film popularized the classic white T-shirt, blue jeans and black jacket look. His casual yet charming style became a trendsetter.

Image credits: IMDb

Mohabbatein (2000)

His distinctive look featured a long, classic shirts and a stylish sweaters that he hanged on shoulder. This look added an air of elegance and sophistication to his character.

Image credits: IMDb

Don (2006):

In the remake of the classic film "Don," Shah Rukh Khan's character's suave and sophisticated look with tailored suits, dark sunglasses, and a cool attitude became an instant hit.

Image credits: IMDb

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

As Rahul, Khan showcased his sophisticated and elegant style with a mix of traditional and modern outfits, including stylish sherwanis and classic suits.

Image credits: IMDb

Pathan (2023)

Pathaan effortlessly showcases his unique style with his long hair, open shirts, cargo pants, leather boots, and chains, creating a distinct and fashionable look.

Image credits: IMDb
