Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Pathan to DDLJ, 7 best looks of the actor

Entertainment
In this popular film, Shah Rukh Khan's character, wore colorful and casual outfits, often seen in sweaters, baseball caps, and sporty attire. This look resonated with the youth.
In "Raees," Shah Rukh Khan's look was that of a rugged and ruthless bootlegger with a beard, aviator sunglasses, and a classic white kurta-pyjama.
Shah Rukh Khan's character, Raj, in this film popularized the classic white T-shirt, blue jeans and black jacket look. His casual yet charming style became a trendsetter.
His distinctive look featured a long, classic shirts and a stylish sweaters that he hanged on shoulder. This look added an air of elegance and sophistication to his character.
In the remake of the classic film "Don," Shah Rukh Khan's character's suave and sophisticated look with tailored suits, dark sunglasses, and a cool attitude became an instant hit.
As Rahul, Khan showcased his sophisticated and elegant style with a mix of traditional and modern outfits, including stylish sherwanis and classic suits.
Pathaan effortlessly showcases his unique style with his long hair, open shirts, cargo pants, leather boots, and chains, creating a distinct and fashionable look.