    Is Mrunal Thakur getting married to THIS Telugu actor? Here's what we know

    In an interview, Mrunal Thakur said that there is no set age for finding the appropriate partner for marriage. She believes that if you find the right person, you should marry straight away.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for her films such as 'Hi Nanna' and 'Family Star', and while she is busy with them, there are rumors about her wedding. It is believed that Mrunal is in love with a Telugu actor and plans to marry him soon. This became the talk of the town after producer Allu Aravind said it at an award ceremony. He was supposed to present Mrunal with the Best Female Actor award for her outstanding performance in the film 'Sita Ramam' where he hinted by saying, "I want her to settle down in Hyderabad." 

    Mrunal's marriage plans

    In an exclusive interview, Mrunal disclosed her marriage. She said, "I believe in marriage, I have seen so many happy marriages around me. Simply because they were meant to be together. Sometimes we have to accept that we must marry the person who was made for us. You might meet this person when you're 18, 20, in your 30s, 40s, 50s, or 60s."

    Mrunal went on to say that there is no set age for finding the appropriate partner for marriage. She believes that if you discover the proper person, you should marry straight away.

    Professional front

    On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was most recently seen in the second season of the web series 'Made In Heaven'. She was praised for her performance in the show directed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Srivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

    Mrunal will be seen in the film 'Aankh Micholi', which is directed by Umesh Shukla and will be released in theaters on November 3. This film also stars Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, and others.

