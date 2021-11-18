  • Facebook
    Varun Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal looks hot in Sehri Babu song [WATCH]

    The winner of Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal's new song Sehri Babu is out. Originally the song featured Mumtaz. The iconic song is from the film Loafer (1973). Check out Divya's latest dance track here.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 8:31 PM IST
    The winner of Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal looks classic in the new video of the evergreen song Koi Sehri Babu. Originally the song featured Mumtaz. The iconic song is from the film Loafer (1973). Originally the song was crooned by Asha Bhosle. Shruti Rane has crooned the remake version of the song. Her last song, Do Ghoont, was a hit last month. Saregama added a different touch to the entire song.

    To talk about Divya's latest song the dance has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Jayshree Kelkar. The actress looks sensuous in the song as she matches the steps to the beats.

    Previously during an interview with KoiMoi Divya had said that it was an incredible honor to be in a video that has been immortalized by the legendary Mumtzji and sung by Asha Bhosleji. The filename has been her favourite, and she has grown up watching the same. She feels surreal to be in the new video of the classic song. Divya also said that she had given a tribute to the original music, and she hopes to do some justice to the same.

    To talk about the personal life of Divya, she had been in a relationship with Priyank Sharma. During an interview with Bollywood Life, she said that it was a terrifying time as nobody guided her. Before Spiltsvilla, she was only working and not t getting any media attention. She termed the experience in Spiltsvilla a fairytale. She then said that when the media started calling her and was asked a question, she thought to address the same. She said that she was honest with the press, unfiltered, but things amplified, and she was portrayed in the bad limelight. What do you think about the actress, her personal life and her new song Sehri Babu?

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 8:31 PM IST
