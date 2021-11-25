  • Facebook
    Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' first look a copy of 2018 film? Deets inside

    The recently revealed first look of Varun Dhawan from the upcoming film ‘Bhediya’ seems to have an uncanny resemblance with a Tamil film. Read on to know more details.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 8:40 PM IST
    The first look of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film ‘Bhediya’ is out. Varun Dhawan’s look in the poster is a scary one that is sure to send chills down the spine. Since the release of the film’s first look, there are constant discussions about Varun Dhawan’s looks and character in the film. The actor released the first poster of this upcoming horror comedy film on his social media accounts, including Instagram.

    In the poster, Varun is seen in a serious look with his eyes shining, quite similar to the eyes of a ‘wolf’ (Bhediya). The poster drops hints that Varun Dhawan may play the role of a man who turns into a wolf, basically a werewolf. The claw marks that appear of the film’s name in the poster, add more thrill to it.

    While the first look of ‘Bhediya’ has received a positive response from the audience, it reminds us of a striking resemblance with the poster of a film that was released in 2018. The Tamil film ‘Redrum’ and ‘Bhediya’ have uncanny resemblances that one can’t ignore.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon scares Varun Dhawan on sets of Bhediya's; Watch this hilarious video

    Both the posters of ‘Redrum’ and ‘Bhediya’ have similar posters. However, what differentiates the two films is the fact that ‘Bhediya’ is an upcoming horror-comedy film while ‘Rendrum’ was a thriller film about the rise and fall of a singer due to drug addiction, which was released in 2018.

    Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Bedhiya’ will release across the country on November 25, 2022. Varun Dhawan will essay the role of a werewolf. The film has been shot in the picturesque jungles of Arunachal Pradesh.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Varun Dhawan playing with baby on the sets of Bhediya goes viral; fans go crazy

    On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in 'Jugg Jug Jeeyo’ opposite Kiara Advani. The film which also stars actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will also release next year. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, is gearing up for 'Bachchan Pandey' opposite Akshay Kumar. She also recently wrapped up shooting for 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, among others. Adipurush was earlier expected to release in April 2022, but the date has been pushed further.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 8:40 PM IST
