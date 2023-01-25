Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's cute pictures on anniversary goes viral

    Varun Dhawan, a Bollywood actor, married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in 2021. On their anniversary, the actor shared a beautiful post.

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The pair married in 2021 after being childhood sweethearts. On this important day, he turned to social media and posted a gorgeous photo of himself with Natasha and their beloved dog, along with a simple comment that expressed all of his feelings. Varun wrote, "not counting the time I spend with them" to describe his feelings.

    Varun's followers wished him a happy birthday in the comments section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his Citadel co-star, too expressed her best wishes. The actress wrote, “Happy anniversary ♥️" Also wishing them, actress Sophie Choudry dropped a couple of emojis. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Pataudi, too, wished the couple.

    Varun hosted a private anniversary celebration for his close industry buddies last night. The celebration was attended by celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and others.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Malaika and Arjun wore matching black outfits as they came for the anniversary party. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in black as he attended the anniversary party of his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star. The couple smiled as they posed for the photographers.

    Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was most recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhediya,' directed by Amar Kaushik. The actor portrayed a shape-shifting werewolf who, together with his buddies, searches for answers among the film's twists and turns. In addition, the actor has collaborated with South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian adaptation of the sci-fi series Citadel. Aside from Citadel, Varun Dhawan will appear in Bawal with Janhvi Kapoor.
     

