    'Pathaan' Review: Shah Rukh Khan is back!

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is a perfect mix of action, drama, emotionally layered stories, and a compelling storyline, which is tight and gritty right from the start itself.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    After a long wait, the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Pathaan is finally out in the theatres today. Siddharth Anand has previously wowed audiences with War (2019) and with Pathaan, he has proven that Shah Rukh Khan is rightly the Baadshah of Bollywood. For fans who waited eagerly for the last four years to witness SRK on screens, Pathaan has proven itself as a well-deserved wait that was worth it.

    The movie has all the elements of being the perfect actioner-thriller. In the opening scene, Shah Rukh Khan's entry is kick ass and strong. He packs in solid punches with the army of villains in the film. The dialogue 'Pathaan Zinda Hai' gives you goosebumps. The high-octane action sequences are full of power and high on energy. It kept audiences on the edge of their seats constantly.

    The story is about Pathaan, a RAW officer. Pathaan gets instructions from Dimple Kapadia to find Jim (John Abraham) and stop him from destroying India with the deadly Raktabeej virus that can claim countless innocent lives if not thwarted on time. Pathaan and Jim have deadly encounters where they always pack punches on each other. Deepika Padukone's Dr. Rubina is a grey-shaded character that stunned the fans with what sides she chose in the film. It is a cat-and-mouse chase between Pathaan and Jim throughout the film. It shows how Pathaan fights all odds to save his entire country from getting infected with the deadly Raktabeej virus of Jim.

    What works: 

    Siddharth Anand did a fabulous job directing and presenting SRK, Deepika, and John in a never-seen-before action-packed avatar. All the high-octane action sequences have been shot brilliantly by Siddharth Anand. The stunning visuals, powerful dialogues, mind-blowing cinematography, and tight storyline made the audiences constantly hoot and cheer for more action. 

    All three superstars have played their roles flawlessly with finesse. It is a sheer joy and love to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham performing action sequences in the film. Shah Rukh Khan has regained his throne, the Baadshah of Bollywood, while Deepika and John have also stolen the thunder with their remarkable performances in the film.

    John Abraham and SRK confrontation scene in the first half is just pure perfection with a mix of action, thrill, and adrenaline rush. Both of them fighting on the helicopter was exceptional. Jim's dialogue, "Bharat maa se kehna mera hisaab abbhi baaki hai," just gave chills.

    Overall, there is not nothing that does not work in the film. All the elements of a perfect actioner-thriller entertainer film are present in Pathaan from the starting scene till the last one, it was an enjoyable ride of emotions and action and an engaging storyline filled with lots of unexpected twists and turns.

    Ratings:

    I give this movie 4.5 stars. 1 star is for Shah Rukh Khan's nuanced and well-etched performance as Pathaan. 2 stars are for Deepika's powerful screen presence and superb acting. 3 star is for John Abraham's menacing but finest performance as the antagonist Jim. 1.5 stars is for Dimple Kapadia's stellar performance which gave a patriotic feel. Special mention to Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in the film, that brought to screens the on-screen bonding of Tiger and Pathaan and many endearing moments.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
