Pathaan FIRST REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone’s film is worth your time and money? Read THIS

Pathaan, the much-anticipated spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, has finally arrived in theatres. The newest edition in Yash Raj Film's highly-acclaimed spy world, directed by Siddharth Anand, is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated Bollywood projects of 2023.

Deepika Padukone plays the female protagonist in Pathaan, which has piqued the interest of moviegoers with its outstanding official trailer and music. Surprisingly, Pathaan's initial run has concluded, and the picture has received rave reviews.



Pathaan First Reviews are out

When Shah Rukh Khan's highly awaited return picture finished its initial showing, it received outstanding reviews from crowds, as predicted. The netizens, who attended the first performance of Pathaan, are now showering compliments on the Siddharth Anand film, dubbing it a 'Visual joy'. According to the early reviews, the spy thriller will set the movie office on fire and is a sure-fire hit.

"#Pathaan: OUTSTANDING! Rating: King is back #Srk #Pathaan offers everything, a complete package, will be a blockbuster…. Srk’s career-defining act... Sid Anand’s direction top notch ... Don’t miss! #Pathaanreview" wrote @Iam_atul_ on his Twitter handle.

"#Pathaan is HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA with convincing story, Storytelling is brilliant as we want from Sid Anand #ShahRukhKhan performance is outstanding, #JohnAbraham and #deepikapadukone are also fine, Too many surprise and twist," wrote Bollywood Buddie on Twitter.

"Pathaan is Superb Film it’s A Super Duper Hit," wrote Gulnaaz Khan on her Instagram handle about the film.

"First Pathaan Review : CINEMATIC JOY Visual Delight. SRK's best in recent times. John & Deepika were great. Surprising Cameos. Unbelievable climax. Spy Universe on a roll," reads @thenameisshaby on his Twitter handle.



"#Pathaan Well written Action thriller, a tight screenplay, Entertaining Cameos, Twist and Suspense, Spy universe Sharply connected (mainly Tiger). Blockbuster #pathaanreview," wrote Subash on Twitter.



