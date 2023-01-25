Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan FIRST REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone’s film is worth your time and money? Read THIS

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Pathaan, the spy thriller that marks Shah Rukh Khan's triumphant return to the big screen, has received rave accolades from critics and spectators alike.

    Pathaan, the much-anticipated spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, has finally arrived in theatres. The newest edition in Yash Raj Film's highly-acclaimed spy world, directed by Siddharth Anand, is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated Bollywood projects of 2023.

    Deepika Padukone plays the female protagonist in Pathaan, which has piqued the interest of moviegoers with its outstanding official trailer and music. Surprisingly, Pathaan's initial run has concluded, and the picture has received rave reviews.
     

    Pathaan First Reviews are out
    When Shah Rukh Khan's highly awaited return picture finished its initial showing, it received outstanding reviews from crowds, as predicted. The netizens, who attended the first performance of Pathaan, are now showering compliments on the Siddharth Anand film, dubbing it a 'Visual joy'. According to the early reviews, the spy thriller will set the movie office on fire and is a sure-fire hit.

    Check out Pathaan's first reviews below:
    "#Pathaan: OUTSTANDING! Rating: King is back #Srk #Pathaan offers everything, a complete package, will be a blockbuster…. Srk’s career-defining act... Sid Anand’s direction top notch ... Don’t miss! #Pathaanreview" wrote @Iam_atul_ on his Twitter handle.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "#Pathaan is HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA with convincing story, Storytelling is brilliant as we want from Sid Anand #ShahRukhKhan performance is outstanding, #JohnAbraham and #deepikapadukone are also fine, Too many surprise and twist," wrote Bollywood Buddie on Twitter.

    "Pathaan is Superb Film it’s A Super Duper Hit," wrote Gulnaaz Khan on her Instagram handle about the film.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    "First Pathaan Review : CINEMATIC JOY Visual Delight. SRK's best in recent times. John & Deepika were great. Surprising Cameos. Unbelievable climax. Spy Universe on a roll," reads @thenameisshaby on his Twitter handle.
     

    "#Pathaan Well written Action thriller, a tight screenplay, Entertaining Cameos, Twist and Suspense, Spy universe Sharply connected (mainly Tiger). Blockbuster #pathaanreview," wrote Subash on Twitter.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    About Pathaan:
    The much-anticipated espionage thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan as an ex-RAW field agent who returns to safeguard his country India from a major threat. The film's main adversary, Jim, is played by acclaimed actor John Abraham. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone plays a spy in the film. Pathaan also has a cameo appearance by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and key appearances by veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2023 nominations: India bags 3 Nominations RRR's Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathes RBA

    Oscars 2023 nominations list: India bags 3, RRR's Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathe

    Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter; star's account restored after 2021 ban RBA

    Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter; star's account restored after 2021 ban

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone spills the beans on sizzling on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone spills the beans on sizzling on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

    Pathaan rating by BBFC: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets under sex and violence RBA

    Pathaan rating by BBFC: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets under sex and violence

    Netizens slam Ram Gopal Varma for his weird toe-sucking tweet for SS Rajamouli, call him 'double meaning' vma

    Netizens slam Ram Gopal Varma for his weird toe-sucking tweet for SS Rajamouli, call him 'double meaning'

    Recent Stories

    Basant Panchami 2023 Why is Saraswati Puja called Bengalis Valentine Day? RBA

    Basant Panchami 2023: Why is Saraswati Puja called 'Bengalis' Valentine’s Day'?

    Pathaan 11 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film in theatres

    Pathaan: 11 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film in theatres

    Daily Horoscope for January 25 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Cancer Scorpio Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 25, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for January 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IND vs NZ, Indore/3rd ODI: Tonful Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill show hands India clean sweep against New Zealand and number 1 ODI ranking; Twitter rejoice-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Tonful Rohit-Gill show hands India clean sweep and No.1 ODI ranking; Twitter rejoices

    Recent Videos

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon