Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer new song 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from Bawaal' released

Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21. Prime Video unveiled the music video for the heartwarming song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The track has been winning hearts across the world, and the music video gives a peek into this intense love story, that will premiere worldwide on July 21.

The music video gives a glimpse into the endearing romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this soothing ballad. Composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is all set to top charts. Check out the music video here:

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal is directed by the much-acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari. The highly-awaited Hindi film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.

During the screening for the teaser, Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari spoke candidly about his love drama and emphasised that his movie isn't just about Adolf Hitler. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor both appear in Bawaal. The movie originally came under scrutiny when its preview showed the Holocaust. Nitesh Tiwari finally spoke out about the movie's allusions to Hitler and World War II during the trailer launch event in Dubai, which many on social media found offensive. He stated, "When developing a character, you can look back and consider the past events and situations that may have had a significant impact on that character's overall arc and the relationship at large. Hitler is not the only issue. There are other additional items that you would not have seen from the caravan. Every incident that could affect the overall arc has been very carefully planned.

