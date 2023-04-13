Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more

    The Harry Potter TV series has finally got its official launch. HBO has now announced a 10-year-long series adapted from the wizarding world created by JK Rowling.

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    Harry Potter, the famous fantasy novel series penned by renowned writer JK Rowling, is now set to get a television adaptation very soon. This news update got officially announced on April 12 by makers during Warner Bros. and Discovery's presentation to the press and investors.

    Later, HBO officially revealed the news on social media platforms by releasing a special teaser. The new update has left the fans of Harry Potter and Wizarding World globally so enthusiastic.

    The makers revealed the special teaser of the Harry Potter TV series on social media. They finally confirmed the reports on the adaptation, which have been doing rounds on social media for the last few days. "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books," reads HBO's social media post on their official Instagram handle.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

    The Discovery team, who have confirmed the Harry Potter TV adaptation with an official statement, revealed that a decade-long series is in the making. In an official statement to a leading global entertainment portal, HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys, said, "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon. And it is clear, there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

    JK Rowling, the creator of the wizarding world, stated: "HBO Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me. I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
