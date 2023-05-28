BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads

Jimin, a member of BTS, recently visited London. He went to the city's Warner Bros' Harry Potter studio and posted images of it on his Instagram. Now that Jimin has returned to Korea, his photographs from the HP studio are exactly what one would expect.

Jimin posted a sequence of carousel photos in front of the Hogwarts Express signs. He then dropped pictures taken in different studio settings and his particular poses are just too cute for words. The pictures exude happiness. He captioned the picture "wbtourlondon." A tram that was parked in the studio close to the 9 and 3/4 station and being pushed by Jimin was captured on camera. Harry also posed inside the legendary Gringotts Wizarding Bank in addition to the flying car, the Pensieve, and Diagon Alley.

Harry stood inside a store and said, in a clip, "Ah ahaha it's so my cup of tea." The Weasleys' Puking Pastilles were nearby. He could be seen gazing out the window in another video and saying, "Oh.. ooooo."

For the tour, Jimin wore a striped T-shirt with jeans. He added a bucket hat, a sling bag and trainers to his laid-back ensemble. The internet is rife with praise for the "boyfriend" look.

Jimin is also setting records professionally with his album Face and his most recent collaboration, Angel Pt. 1 for the Fast X soundtrack. With "Like Crazy", the BTS member has quickly become the first K-pop solo artist to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS members Jimin and V both arrived back in Korea today and were seen leaving the airport individually. V responded that he was waiting for Jimin so that they could leave together after Jimin playfully asked whether he was late on Weverse.

"Face" was published by Jimin in March. He previously worked with Taeyang on the song Vibe.