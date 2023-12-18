Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Varun Dhawan gets injured while shooting for upcoming film, shares update on swollen leg

    Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to post a photo of his swollen leg, covered in red marks, resting on a chair.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan is now preparing for his upcoming untitled film, VD18, however, he suffered a leg injury during the film's shoot. The actor revealed the information on Instagram and posted a picture of his leg injuries as an update. Varun posted a photo of his swollen leg, covered in red marks, resting on a chair. When this new venture was unveiled, the acclaimed actor, recognized for his variety and vigor, voiced his excitement with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani.

    The picture

    Varun Dhawan said in the image that he collided with an iron rod and this is not the first time he has harmed himself. He had already struggled on the sets of the same project. Varun posted a photo of his swollen leg, covered in red marks, resting on a chair. Along with the photo, the actor captioned it, "Swollen shin banged it into an iron rod," with a sobbing emoji.

    The film's producers, Cine 1 Studios, announced the release date. Cine 1 Studios and A for Apple Studios collaborated to offer one of the largest action entertainers with Varun Dhawan heading the cast. Kalees wrote and directed the film and the project will be a collaborative effort between Atlee and producer Murad Khetani.

    Professional front

    Varun Dhawan and his 'Student of the Year' co-star Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on the latest season of the celebrity discussion show Koffee with Karan. In addition, he appeared in the song 'Heartthrob' in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in 'Citadel' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

