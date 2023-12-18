Brad Pitt turns 60: A glimpse into the Hollywood icon's staggering net worth

On December 18, 2023, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt celebrates his 60th birthday, and on this occasion, here is what the actor's net worth looks like.

Brad Pitt has been a huge name in the Hollywood industry for a decade now and has established himself not only as an actor but also as a brand. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth as of 2023 is an amazing $400 million. But how did he gain such money, and what businesses helped him achieve financial success? Here's what we know.

Brad Pitt's production house

Brad's co-founding of Plan B Entertainment is a substantial contributor to his net worth. Started in the 1990s with his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, Brad later bought her out after their divorce. Plan B has been responsible for some of the most highly praised films, including 'The Departed', 'Moonlight', and '12 Years a Slave'. Many of Brad's films, including 'Troy', 'Moneyball', and 'The Big Short', were produced by this label.

Brad Pitt's real estate portfolio

He has properties worth more than $100 million worldwide. Brad's real estate ventures range from his principal house in L.A.'s Los Feliz area to homes in New Orleans, Malibu, and even a winery in France named Chateau Miraval.

To conclude, Brad Pitt's net worth of $400 million in 2023 is the result of his excellent talent, wise business judgments, and consistent efforts in the entertainment sector. His net worth is projected to grow as he continues to flourish on the big screen and make wise investments.