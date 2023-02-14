Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Actress ups oomph element in her scintillating RED hot avatar

The gen Z style icon and star Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved for her unconventional fashion. Her quirky choices always elevate the style game each time. This time, Urfi surprises her fans with a never-seen-before avatar in her red bralette and underwear set with a veiled red cape on her hair.

Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. Urfi Javed has posted a new video on her Instagram handle. (WATCH VIDEO) ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress shocks fans in a cream bra set with rounded pipe clothed ring

Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque red color bra set with a shining red veiled cape on her hair, Urfi looked stunning.

Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new red bra set risque outfit is a mix of bold and stylish. The red cape on her head accentuates her entire look more. She has incorporated her love for veils in this innovative new fashion outfit.

Urfi's daring red-colored bralette set sees her in a red bra and underwear with a red cape on her head, which is in the style of a veil. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

The daring red ensemble outfit of Urfi has balloon sleeves on both sides of her hands. It gives it a modern-day and urban contemporary feel and vibe.

She is grooving to the beats of a song. The song played here is Edits by Yoyo's viral song mix. Urfi's new red bra set and daring ensemble outfit is a visual treat for her dedicated and ardent fans on social media. She is serving a dose of desirable looks that have soared the temperature on the gram in this outfit.



