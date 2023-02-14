Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam was 'stylist' on Besharam Rang sets; wins fans' hearts

    In a recent interactive #AskSRK session with his fandom on the microblogging site Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan's adorable reply on AbRam being his 'stylist' at Besharam Rang sets in Spain has won the hearts of ardent fans.

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam was 'stylist' on Besharam Rang sets; wins fans' hearts vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. The box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why

    As Pathaan is becoming an unstoppable force all around the globe, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter. During this session, a fan asked him what was his son Abram doing on Besharam Rang sets in Spain. Shah Rukh's response to the fans' question has made everyone go ga ga on Abram and won fans' hearts again.

    Pathaan has garnered more than 900 crores all around the globe. Shah Rukh fans can not stop raving about the nuanced performances of SRK, John, and Deepika in the film. This level of fan craze and love for King Khan is proof enough of love for the global superstar. The King Khan of Bollywood has again conducted an interesting #AskSRK interactive fan session with his fans on Twitter today.

    During this session, a fan asked him what was his son AbRam doing on the Besharam Rang sets in Spain. His question read, "Sir, what is Abram doing on sets ?? Is he assistant director of pathaan ?? Please reply. #AskSRK."

    Shah Rukh Khan gave a humorous reply to the fan. His answer read, "Ha ha. No. He is the stylist!!!!! Ha ha."

    In another fan tweet, a fan asked him if he has plans to enjoy Valentines' Day with Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana). His question read, "@iamsrk Sir Pooja (ayushman khurana) se valentine day enjoy karne ja rhe ho ki nhi. Say something about ayushman khurana, his upcoming movie - Dream girl 2, #AskSRK."

    Giving response to this, Shah Rukh Khan, with his witty reply, again has won the hearts of fans. His answer read, "Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting."

    A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan if he will not reply, then he would have to make Fan 2. His funny question read, "Sir agar iss baar reply nhi mila na toh aapko fan part 2 banane ki zarurat padh jayegi #AskSRK."

    In reply to this question, Shah Rukh Khan gave a savage response. His answer was, "Main waisee bhi Fan2 nahin banunga!!! Karle jo karna hai….ha ha."

    ALSO READ: SRK's witty reply on when he will start Red Chillies eatery wins the hearts of fans

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Katrina Kaif ever spy through Vicky Kaushal phone?Here's what Tiger 3 actress has to say RBA

    Did Katrina Kaif ever spy through Vicky Kaushal’s phone? Here's what Tiger 3 actress has to say

    Oscar 2023 nominees luncheon: RRR's MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg RBA

    Oscar 2023 nominees luncheon: RRR's MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, shares some videos-photos and urges her followers to help RBA

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, shares some videos and urges her followers to help

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana gets a call from Pathaan, both have flirtatious chat-WATCH RBA

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana gets a call from Pathaan, both have flirtatious chat-WATCH

    Besharam Rang in Spain Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan son AbRam shares lovely moment RBA

    Besharam Rang in Spain: Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, shares lovely moment

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi cancelled flight Varanasi airport rubbishes Congress claims; check details AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi cancelled flight': Varanasi airport denies Congress leader's 'no permission' claims

    If nothing to hide, allow JPC probe in Adani matter: Congress hits back at Amit Shah - adt

    'If nothing to hide, allow JPC probe in Adani matter': Congress hits back at Amit Shah

    Microsoft owned LinkedIn fires employees from its recruiting team see posts gcw

    Microsoft owned LinkedIn fires employees from its recruiting team

    football Champions League: Will PSG star Mbappe play against Bayern Munich? Galtier gives key update snt

    Champions League: Will Mbappe play against Bayern Munich? PSG boss Galtier gives key update

    football FIFPro Team of the Year 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in shortlist-ayh

    FIFPro Team of the Year 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in shortlist

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon