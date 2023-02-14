Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam was 'stylist' on Besharam Rang sets; wins fans' hearts

In a recent interactive #AskSRK session with his fandom on the microblogging site Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan's adorable reply on AbRam being his 'stylist' at Besharam Rang sets in Spain has won the hearts of ardent fans.

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. The box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

As Pathaan is becoming an unstoppable force all around the globe, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter. During this session, a fan asked him what was his son Abram doing on Besharam Rang sets in Spain. Shah Rukh's response to the fans' question has made everyone go ga ga on Abram and won fans' hearts again.

Pathaan has garnered more than 900 crores all around the globe. Shah Rukh fans can not stop raving about the nuanced performances of SRK, John, and Deepika in the film. This level of fan craze and love for King Khan is proof enough of love for the global superstar. The King Khan of Bollywood has again conducted an interesting #AskSRK interactive fan session with his fans on Twitter today.

During this session, a fan asked him what was his son AbRam doing on the Besharam Rang sets in Spain. His question read, "Sir, what is Abram doing on sets ?? Is he assistant director of pathaan ?? Please reply. #AskSRK."

Shah Rukh Khan gave a humorous reply to the fan. His answer read, "Ha ha. No. He is the stylist!!!!! Ha ha."

In another fan tweet, a fan asked him if he has plans to enjoy Valentines' Day with Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana). His question read, "@iamsrk Sir Pooja (ayushman khurana) se valentine day enjoy karne ja rhe ho ki nhi. Say something about ayushman khurana, his upcoming movie - Dream girl 2, #AskSRK."

Giving response to this, Shah Rukh Khan, with his witty reply, again has won the hearts of fans. His answer read, "Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting."

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan if he will not reply, then he would have to make Fan 2. His funny question read, "Sir agar iss baar reply nhi mila na toh aapko fan part 2 banane ki zarurat padh jayegi #AskSRK."

In reply to this question, Shah Rukh Khan gave a savage response. His answer was, "Main waisee bhi Fan2 nahin banunga!!! Karle jo karna hai….ha ha."

