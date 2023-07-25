Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, expressed her commitment to showing proper respect to individuals who have won the public's heart by criticising the previous administration for not allowing fans to pay tribute to late Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed disappointment that the CPI(M)-led Left Front government gave no chance for the fans to pay tribute to him when he passed away as she remembered Bengali matinee star Uttam Kumar on his 43rd death anniversary on Monday. Banerjee, who is also the leader of the Trinamool Congress, claimed that she has always made sure that people who have excelled in their fields and gained the admiration of the general public are treated with respect.

On this day in 1980, Uttam Kumar, also referred to as "Maha Nayak" (superstar), passed away at the age of 54. She stated that the previous administration did not keep his body in Rabindra Sadan. The mortal bones of the Maha Nayak of people were not kept there for a while so that his millions of admirers might pay their respects. We have worked to prevent such events ever since we came into power.

Government-owned "Rabindra Sadan" is a cultural complex where the bodies of notable people are kept for a while so that people can pay their respects. She stated at a session organised here that Uttam Kumar had been dubbed "Maha Nayak" by the supporters and still has that title in their hearts. The chief minister stated that the government would continue to bestow state honours such as the Banga Ratna, Banga Bibhusan, and Banga Bhusan on prominent individuals because "by honouring them, the state is honoured."

For more than 20 years, Uttam Kumar ruled the Bengali film business, appearing in blockbusters including "Nayak," "Chowringhee," "Saptapadi," and "Anthony Firingee." In 1967, he became the first actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for his roles in the Satyajit Ray films "Chiriakhana" and "Antony Firingi." In addition, Banerjee remotely opened the 'JIS School of Medical Science, Research Centre & Hospital' that was established in conjunction with the state government at Santragachi in the Howrah district during the event. With the health department, the JIS Group had inked an MoU to develop the hospital for Rs. 1,500 crore. Bengali actors Koel Mallick, Srabanti Chatterjee, Subhasree Ganguly, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay, and Ankush Hazra received this year's Mahanayak Samman.

