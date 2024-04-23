Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Usha Uthup, Mithun Chakraborty receive Padma Bhushan from President Draupadi Murmu - WATCH

    Renowned singer Usha Uthup and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty were recently bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan awards. These accolades were conferred by President Draupadi Murmu

    Usha Uthup, Mithun Chakraborty receive Padma Bhushan from President Draupadi Murmu - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Renowned singer Usha Uthup and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty were recently honored with the esteemed Padma Bhushan awards for their outstanding contributions to Indian music and cinema respectively. The awards were conferred upon them by President Draupadi Murmu in a ceremony held in Delhi on Monday.

    Expressing her elation, Usha Uthup shared her overwhelming happiness with ANI, stating that she was so happy and overflowing with joy, with tears visible in her eyes. She mentioned that for her, it was the biggest moment of her life, to be recognized and appreciated by her country and government. She added that it was truly a remarkable achievement.

    Usha emphasized the significance of the award, particularly for artists like herself who don't fit into classical categories. She remarked that she felt good because if one is a classical singer or dancer, it's natural to eventually receive an award. However, for people like them who are ordinary, being chosen for the Padma award was a huge thing. She mentioned her belief in peace and brotherhood and her interest in using music to make people smile.

    With a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has captivated audiences with numerous hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho,' 'Hari Om Hari,' 'Koi Yahan Aha,' 'One Two Cha Cha Cha,' and 'Darling' among others, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the music industry. Apart from her musical endeavors, Usha has also ventured into acting, leaving an indelible mark on both fields.

    Mithun Chakraborty, fondly known as 'Mithun Da,' also expressed his heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the prestigious honor. He remarked that he was very happy and had never asked for anything for himself from anyone in his life. He added that receiving so much respect and honor was the happiest moment for him.

    Reflecting on the unexpected news of being awarded the Padma Bhushan, Mithun shared that when he received the call informing him about the award, he was silent for a minute because he hadn't expected it. He mentioned that it was a big thing for him, and he was happy and thankful to everyone on the committee who selected him.

    ALSO READ: Video of Mohanlal kissing Mammootty at award function goes viral; WATCH

    Mithun Chakraborty made his debut in Indian cinema with the film 'Mrigayaa' in 1976, showcasing his versatile acting prowess. Over the years, he has garnered acclaim for his performances, winning three National Film Awards for his notable roles. Additionally, Mithun Da has left an indelible mark on the music scene with chartbuster tracks like 'I Am a Disco Dancer,' 'Jimmy Jimmy,' and 'Super Dancer.'

    The Padma Awards, announced on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, recognize exceptional contributions in various fields. This year's recipients include Pyarelal Sharma of the renowned music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, along with 132 other awardees. Instituted in 1954, the Padma Awards are among India's highest civilian honors, acknowledging achievements across different domains while emphasizing public service.

    The recommendations for the Padma Awards are made by a committee chaired by the Prime Minister and comprise eminent personalities from various fields. The final selections are approved by the Prime Minister and the President of India, highlighting the significance of these accolades in honoring exemplary individuals who have made significant contributions to society.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda banda' goes viral- WATCH RKN

    Video of Mohanlal kissing Mammootty at award function goes viral; WATCH

    Is Allu Arjun campaigning for Congress? Pushpa star falls victim to Deepfake video; read details RBA

    Is Allu Arjun campaigning for Congress? Pushpa star falls victim to Deepfake video; read details

    Manisha Rani talks about casting couch a person from Bigg Boss called her at 3am and said aa jao mera ghar RBA

    Manisha Rani talks about casting couch; a person from Bigg Boss called her at 3am and said, 'aa jao mere ghar'

    WATCH Mohanlal dances to Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan's songs at award show in Kochi (Video) RBA

    WATCH: Mohanlal dances to Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan's songs at award show in Kochi (Video)

    Purists or orthodox will oppose', Srijit Mukherjee on reviving Uttam Kumar for 'Oti Uttam'; Read on ATG

    'Purists or orthodox will oppose', Srijit Mukherjee on reviving Uttam Kumar for 'Oti Uttam'; Read on

    Recent Stories

    'PM Modi's Mangalsutra remark indicates BJP's fear of defeat': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘PM Modi’s Mangalsutra remark indicates BJP's fear of defeat': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Gold price on April 23: Here's how much 22, 24 carat costs gcw

    Gold price on April 23: Here's how much 22, 24 carat costs

    Petrol diesel price on April 23: How much does it cost in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 23: How much does it cost in your city?

    SEBI finds disclosure breaches by 12 offshore funds investing in Adani Group

    SEBI finds breaches by 12 offshore funds investing in Adani Group: Report

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda banda' goes viral- WATCH RKN

    Video of Mohanlal kissing Mammootty at award function goes viral; WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon