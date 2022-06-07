Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US President Joe Biden at Jimmy Kimmel's talk show; know what happened next

    US President Joe Biden, whose favour ratings are falling as gasoline prices rise and inflation rises, will be a guest on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Wednesday night.

    According to 'Variety,' Biden will come on the late-night talk show in person for an interview at the production's studio at Hollywood Boulevard's El Capitan Entertainment Centre.

    The talk show host made the news on Sunday afternoon during the broadcast of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night,' which was part of the network's coverage of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. After being inaugurated in January 2021, Biden's interview with Kimmel will be his first in-studio visit on a late-night talk show.

    He last appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in September 2019, while he was in the midst of his presidential campaign for the Democratic Party.

    In December 2021, Biden appeared as a guest on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' however, his appearance was recorded as a video interview because he did not attend the production's studio. He's also been on CBS's 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,' most recently in September of this year.

